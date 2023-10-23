CUET UG 2024 Exam Date: Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Participating Universities Here

CUET UG 2024 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) between May 15 and May 31, 2024. Aspirants will be granted admission to various undergraduate programmes of participating universities.

NTA has not notified the CUET UG 2024 registration date yet. Candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students willing to pursue higher education in central and state universities can apply for the entrance test.

Over 250 participating universities are there in CUET UG 2024. NTA CUET is the 2nd largest national-level entrance exam after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Last year, candidates registered for 64,35,144 unique combinations of subjects.

There was a total of 2,305 question papers and the number of questions was 1,48,520. The entrance test is conducted in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali.

CUET UG Syllabus 2024

In all subjects, candidates have to attempt any 40 questions out of 50. This is inapplicable for a general test where 50 questions have to be answered out of 60.

Language- Reading comprehension based on different types of passages– Literary Aptitude, Vocabulary, Factual, Literary, and Narrative.

Domain Subject- Class 12 syllabus

General Test- Logical and Analytical Reasoning, General Mental Ability, Quantitative Reasoning - Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, statistics, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Numerical Ability,

CUET UG 2024 Highlights

Students can check the table below for important features of the CUET 2024 exam.

Particulars Details Exam Name Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) CUET Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Official Website cuet.samarth.ac.in Exam Level Undergraduate and Postgraduate Exam Frequency Once a year Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Mode) Exam Centre Cities 171 cities across India and 24 cities outside India Language of Exam 13 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu Accepting Colleges More than 250 universities including central, state, deemed, and private universities

CUET UG 2024 Participating Universities

Check out a few universities accepting CUET scores here:

University of Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

University of Hyderabad

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Visva-Bharati University

