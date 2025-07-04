NTA Released CUET UG Top Scorer Applicants Marks With Percentage; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET UG 2025 results. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores by visiting cuet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

As per NTA, only one student scored a 100 percentile in four out of five subjects. Additionally, 17 students got 100 percentile in three subjects, and 150 students scored 100 percentile in two subjects. A total of 2,679 candidates achieved 100 percentile in one subject.

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted between May 13 and June 4 for over 13.54 lakh students across India. The exam is used for undergraduate admissions in more than 250 central, state, and private universities across the country.

CUET UG 2025 was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper had three sections. Section 1 included 13 languages, Section 2 had 23 domain-specific subjects, and Section 3 was a General Aptitude Test. All questions were multiple-choice. For each correct answer, students got 5 marks, while 1 mark was deducted for every wrong answer.