NTA Released CUET UG Top Scorer Applicants Marks With Percentage; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET UG 2025 results. Students can check their scores on the official websites at cuet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. Only one student scored 100 percentile in four subjects, 17 in three subjects, and 150 in two subjects. Check this article to download your result.


Jul 4, 2025, 17:17 IST
NTA CUET Top Scorer: NTA Released Top Applicants Marks
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET UG 2025 results. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores by visiting cuet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

As per NTA, only one student scored a 100 percentile in four out of five subjects. Additionally, 17 students got 100 percentile in three subjects, and 150 students scored 100 percentile in two subjects. A total of 2,679 candidates achieved 100 percentile in one subject.

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted between May 13 and June 4 for over 13.54 lakh students across India. The exam is used for undergraduate admissions in more than 250 central, state, and private universities across the country.

CUET UG 2025 was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper had three sections. Section 1 included 13 languages, Section 2 had 23 domain-specific subjects, and Section 3 was a General Aptitude Test. All questions were multiple-choice. For each correct answer, students got 5 marks, while 1 mark was deducted for every wrong answer.

Steps to Check CUET UG Result 2025

Students can follow these steps to check their CUET UG Scorecard 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2025 Result link.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Your CUET UG 2025 Scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

