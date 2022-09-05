CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Expected This Week, Result Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET - UG) 2022 answer key by this week. Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to download the CUET UG answer key 2022 in online mode at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Going as per some media reports, it is expected that CUET UG answer key might be released tomorrow, on 6th September 2022.

However, an official notice regarding this is still awaited. Since the entrance exam was concluded on 31st August 2022, therefore, it is expected that the CUET UG answer key will be released by this week, as NTA usually takes about 7 to 10 days to release them. CUET 2022 result will only be declared after the release of answer key.

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Expected Tomorrow?

As per media reports, it is expected that CUET 2022 UG answer key will be released tomorrow on 6th September in online mode. The report further added that NTA is likely to announce the CUET UG result 2022 on 13th or 14th September 2022. Also, the exams for 103 candidates from Jharkhand who could not appear for the exam on 30th August will likely to be held on 8th September 2022. However, no official confirmation on the same has been released by the officials. Once NTA releases the dates, the same will be updated here.

CUET UG Result 2022 Date

Going as per the past trend of NTA, any result is usually released within 10 to 15 days after the release of the CUET UG answer key. Therefore, even the CUET result 2022 is expected to be released by 15th September 2022, if the answer key gets released this week. The CUET 2022 exams were held from 15th July to 30th August in six phases. Around 14 lakh candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 exam. Also, the 31st August exam was cancelled for some centres, till now, there has been no official update on the CUET UG re-exam dates.

