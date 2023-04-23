CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card Out at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Know How to Download Here

  1. Home
The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the admit card for the CUSAT CAT 2023 in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam can download their hall ticket from the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Apr 23, 2023 12:15 IST
CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the CUSAT CAT exam to get admission into various UG and PG programmes can check and download the admit cards from the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in. 

Candidates are required to fill out the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to download their respective hall tickets. They are advised to carry their admit cards along with the valid photo id card at the exam centre, as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall tickets. 

As per the schedule, the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 3, to May 6, 2023, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The last date to download the admit card is May 6, 2023.

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Click Here)

Steps to Download the CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023

Candidates who are appearing for the CUSAT CAT exams to get admission into various MBA programmes can follow the steps to download their respective hall tickets.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUSAT - admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: Now, login to your candidate’s profile and then click on the admit card direct link available 

Step 3: After this, enter the required details such as registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details given on the CUSAT CAT hall ticket 

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a few printouts for future use

