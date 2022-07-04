Delhi ITI Admission 2022 Applications Commence: Last date to apply July 31

Delhi ITI Admissions: Admissions have commenced for the Industrial Training Institutes in Delhi. According to the announcement made by the state government. Students interested in ITI Admissions can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

Delhi ITI Admission Applications are available on the official website - itidelhi.admissions.nic.in. The last date for students to submit the Delhi ITI Admission applications is July 31, 2022. Admissions are open for over 50 certificate courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering trades which include carpentry, Electricians, Computer Operators and programming assistants, interior design and decorators, mechanic auto body repair offered in 19 ITIs in Delhi.

Delhi ITI Admission Applications

ITI Admissions 2022 Applications

According to the admission notification provided, the last date for students to complete the online applications for ITI Admissions is July 31, 2022. The document verification of those who have applied will be conducted on August 2, 2022 online.

The link for students to complete the ITI choice filling process is August 3, 3033 following which the tentative rank list for the applicants will be issued. The final rank list is expected to be released by August 12, 2022.

ITI Admission 2022 - Schedule

Delhi ITI Admission Application Procedure

To apply for Delhi ITI Admissions students are required to visit the official website and click on the registration link available. After completing the registrations students can go ahead with completing the choice filling procedure based on the college and course of their preference

Also Read: NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card Today, Download at nata.in, Direct Link Here