Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools closed Due to Low Air Quality, Check Details Here

Delhi Schools Closed: With the deteriorating Air Quality Index in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the schools in the city will remain closed for students from KG to Class 5. According to the announcement made, Delhi Schools will remain closed for students until the Air Quality improves.

For students from classes above 5, outdoor activities and sports activities have been halted until further notice. The decision to close schools was taken after the Air Quality levels in Delhi reached ‘Severe’

Primary schools in #Delhi would be closed from tomorrow amid worsening air quality, Chief Minister #ArvindKejriwal said during the briefing. For Class 5 onwards, outdoor activities would be restricted pic.twitter.com/s1VOKnqjcL — Faheema (@Fah_ee_ma) November 4, 2022

Measures implemented by Delhi Government

Delhi Government has also implemented the GRAP 4 Protocol as per which the government has decided to close schools for students in Primary Section. Students in higher classes will continue to go to school for their classes.

Delhi government was issued a notification by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights - Priyanka Kanoongo asking for the government to close schools due to the rising pollution levels.

In neighbouring region of Noida as well, the state government has announced the closure of schools and asked schools to conduct online classes for students from classes 1 to 8. Students from classes 8 to 12 will however continue to go to school.

Details regarding the reopening os schools in Delhi will be provided by authorities as and when the AQI in the city improves.

Also Read: Schools in Noida, Greater Noida Closes Due To Pollution, Online Classes to be Held