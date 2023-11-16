School Closed in Delhi Latest News 2023: Delhi AQI Turns Severe Again; Gurugram School Reopens

Delhi School News: Though the Supreme Court had banned crackers all over the country, it could not stop Indians from bursting it. Owing the the huge amount of crackers bursting, the air quality of Delhi has again fallen into the ‘severe category’. Delhi winter break was announced from November 9 to 18, 2023. It was preponed due to the increasing air pollution in Delhi and neighbouring countries.

The air quality did improve after the rain touched the ground in Delhi NCR but not for a long time. As per the schedule, schools in Delhi are slated to reopen on November 18, 2023. However, it is unlikely that the schools may reopen as per the scheduled timings as the air quality index has dipped like anything.

Delhi School News: City’s AQI Dips to ‘Severe’ Category as Indians Breach SC Order

Delhi air quality continues to be in the ‘severe category’. People living in Delhi NCR are not likely to relax soon as they infringed the Supreme Court orders on the ban on firecrackers.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Anand Vihar’s AQI is 430, AQI in RK Puram has touched 417, in Jahangirpuri at 428, and Punjabi Bagh at 423.

Gurugram School News Update

Gurugram DC issued the order to resume classes with immediate effect. The office of Deputy Commissioner has taken back the order which stated shut down of schools until further directions.

Gurugram DC took to the microblogging site X to pen, ‘’#Order | In light of the enhanced air quality in District Gurugram, the order to withdraw Pre School, Pre Primary & Primary classes (Nursery to Class V) is now lifted. Classes resume as usual, effective immediately.’’

Check Out Official Tweet Here: