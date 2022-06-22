Delhi Schools to Reopen from 1st July after Summer Vacations even as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

Delhi Schools to Reopen from 1st July: With the summer vacation break coming to an end, Schools in Delhi will reopen for regular classes from 1st July 2022. As schools prepare to welcome students back on campus after summer break, several parents and students have expressed concerned about resumption of regular classes from today. Currently, Delhi-NCR region is experiencing a rapid spike COVID-19 cases sparking fears of a looming 4th wave of Coronavirus to hit the national capital. This has left parents and students worried about returning back to schools.

Principals, Teachers Back Offline Classes, Against any Academic Disruption

Addressing the concerns being shared by parents and students ahead of school reopening amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, School Principals and teachers have taken backed resumption of regular offline classes for the students from day 1. Academic experts say that COVID-19 is reaching an endemic stage and it is important for students to learn to live it with like any other seasonal disease. Highlighting importance of classroom-based learning, school principals have said that any academic disruption may lead to loss for the student in long run.

Schools to Reopen with COVID-19 Norms

As Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the National Capital, schools have also risen up to challenge and are planning to strengthen the precautionary measures being put in place to ensure safety of students. Schools in Delhi are expected to reopen with strict adherence to COVID measures, including mandatory wearing face masks while on school campus, following social distancing guidelines and other such measures. Apart from this, many schools are also planning to setup a special healthcare centre where any students who is feeling unwell can be provided primary care.

COVID-19 Cases Rise in Delhi

In the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases have shot up significantly in Delhi and National Capital Region. Yesterday - 21st June, Delhi reported 1060 fresh COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths, which is highest in the last four months. Along with rise in cases, the COVID-19 case positivity rate has also grown significantly to 10.09 per cent as per the data shared by the health department. This is also the highest case positivity rate reported in the national capital since 24th January when it stood at 11.8 percent. State Government is yet to announce any additional or special measures to control rise of COVID-19 cases.

