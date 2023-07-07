Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 releases, DU UG classes to commence from Aug 16

Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24: The University of Delhi has released the academic calendar for undergraduate programmes through an official notice. As per the pdf released, the Delhi University new academic year will start on August 16. The classes will be dispersed on December 6. Further, the students will get preparatory leave from December 6 to 12, 2023.

The DU practical exams will also be held during the same period and theory exams will begin on December 13, 2023. The classes for Delhi University semesters 2, 4, 6 and 8 will begin on January 2, 2024. The mid-semester break will be from March 24 to 31, 2024 and the classes will begin from April 1, 2024.

Delhi University UG Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Semesters I, III, V, VII

DU has recently released the academic calendar for UG programmes. Check the table for detailed information:

Events Dates Commencement of classes August 16, 2023 Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exam December 6 to 12, 2023 Commencement of theory exams December 13, 2023 Break January 1, 2023

DU UG Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Semesters II, IV, VI, VIII

Students can check below the academic session dates for semesters II, IV, VI, VIII. Check the table for more information:

Events Dates Commencement of classes January 2, 2023 Mid-semester break March 24 to 31, 2023 Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exam April 29 to May 8, 2023 Commencement of theory exams May 9, 2023 Summer vacation May 26 to July 21, 2023

DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Summer Vacations

Students of Delhi University or those who will be taking admission in the college can check the table below for the summer break, exam and other semesters dates below:

Events Dates Summer Vacation (Semesters I and II) July 29 to August 15, 2023 Summer Vacation (Semesters III and IV) May 30 to August 15, 2023 Summer Vacation (Semesters V, VI, VII, VIII) May 27 to August 15, 2023

