Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 releases, DU UG classes to commence from Aug 16

Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24: DU has released the academic calendar for undergraduate programmes. As per the dates announced, the Delhi University classes for the new academic year will start on August 16, 2023. Check notice pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 7, 2023 16:53 IST
Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24: The University of Delhi has released the academic calendar for undergraduate programmes through an official notice. As per the pdf released, the Delhi University new academic year will start on August 16. The classes will be dispersed on December 6. Further, the students will get preparatory leave from December 6 to 12, 2023.

The DU practical exams will also be held during the same period and theory exams will begin on December 13, 2023. The classes for Delhi University semesters 2, 4, 6 and 8 will begin on January 2, 2024. The mid-semester break will be from March 24 to 31, 2024 and the classes will begin from April 1, 2024. 

Delhi University UG Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Semesters I, III, V, VII

DU has recently released the academic calendar for UG programmes. Check the table for detailed information: 

Events 

Dates 

Commencement of classes 

August 16, 2023

Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exam

December 6 to 12, 2023

Commencement of theory exams 

December 13, 2023

Break

January 1, 2023

Check Delhi University 2023-24 Academic Calendar PDF 

DU UG Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Semesters II, IV, VI, VIII

Students can check below the academic session dates for semesters II, IV, VI, VIII. Check the table for more information: 

Events 

Dates 

Commencement of classes 

January 2, 2023

Mid-semester break 

March 24 to 31, 2023

Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exam

April 29 to May 8, 2023

Commencement of theory exams 

May 9, 2023

Summer vacation 

May 26 to July 21, 2023

DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Summer Vacations 

Students of Delhi University or those who will be taking admission in the college can check the table below for the summer break, exam and other semesters dates below: 

Events 

Dates 

Summer Vacation (Semesters I and II)

July 29 to August 15, 2023

Summer Vacation (Semesters III and IV)

May 30 to August 15, 2023

Summer Vacation (Semesters V, VI, VII, VIII)

May 27 to August 15, 2023

