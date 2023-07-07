Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 releases, DU UG classes to commence from Aug 16

Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24: The University of Delhi has released the academic calendar for undergraduate programmes through an official notice. As per the pdf released, the Delhi University new academic year will start on August 16. The classes will be dispersed on December 6. Further, the students will get preparatory leave from December 6 to 12, 2023.
The DU practical exams will also be held during the same period and theory exams will begin on December 13, 2023. The classes for Delhi University semesters 2, 4, 6 and 8 will begin on January 2, 2024. The mid-semester break will be from March 24 to 31, 2024 and the classes will begin from April 1, 2024.
Delhi University UG Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Semesters I, III, V, VII
DU has recently released the academic calendar for UG programmes. Check the table for detailed information:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Commencement of classes
|
August 16, 2023
|
Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exam
|
December 6 to 12, 2023
|
Commencement of theory exams
|
December 13, 2023
|
Break
|
January 1, 2023
Check Delhi University 2023-24 Academic Calendar PDF
DU UG Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Semesters II, IV, VI, VIII
Students can check below the academic session dates for semesters II, IV, VI, VIII. Check the table for more information:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Commencement of classes
|
January 2, 2023
|
Mid-semester break
|
March 24 to 31, 2023
|
Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exam
|
April 29 to May 8, 2023
|
Commencement of theory exams
|
May 9, 2023
|
Summer vacation
|
May 26 to July 21, 2023
DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Summer Vacations
Students of Delhi University or those who will be taking admission in the college can check the table below for the summer break, exam and other semesters dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Summer Vacation (Semesters I and II)
|
July 29 to August 15, 2023
|
Summer Vacation (Semesters III and IV)
|
May 30 to August 15, 2023
|
Summer Vacation (Semesters V, VI, VII, VIII)
|
May 27 to August 15, 2023
