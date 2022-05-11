Delhi University Offline Exam 2022 Begin: DU to conduct offline exams after 2 years amid strict COVID-19 precautions

Delhi University Exam 2022 Begins: Finally, after a gap of 2 complete years, the Delhi University Exams 2022 will be held in offline mode. As per the official update, Delhi University Semester Exam 2022 will be held in offline mode from today - 11th May 2022 onwards. While as per the official date sheet, the DU Semester Exam 2022 began on 9th May - Monday; but the initial papers were for essential repeat, ER exams. However, for a majority of students, the Delhi University Offline Exams 2022 will begin from today.

Offline Exams for Semester 4 and Semester 6 Students

As per the date sheet released by the university, Delhi University Offline Exams 2022 will begin from today for students from even semesters. Talking more particularly, Semester 4 and Semester 6 students who are currently in the 2nd and 3rd year of programme will be appearing for the exam from Wednesday onwards. The exams are being held in physical mode and students will be required to visit the dedicated exam centre which has been assigned to them to physically appear for the exam.

COVID-19 Guidelines for Offline Exams

As Delhi University Semester Exam 2022 begins in offline mode, the exam authority has put in place a very strict vigilance and directed all students to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Especially in the light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 case numbers Delhi-NCR region, it is important for students to follow all the important guidelines and precautionary measures to safeguard their health and well being. In line with this, students are advised to wear face masks while at the exam centre and follow social distancing guidelines and avoid crowding at the exam centres.

Furthermore, the university has also said that any student who tests positive during the course of the DU May June Semester Exams 2022, will be required to quarantine themselves and not appear for the pending papers. Such students will be given an opportunity to appear and clear Delhi University Semester Exams 2022 at a later date.

30 Minutes Extra Time for Students

Realizing that most of the students appearing for the DU Semester Exam 2022 will be appearing for a offline or physical pen-and-paper examination after nearly a gap of 2 years, the varsity has given some basic relaxations to them. In line with this, students have been given additional 30 minutes of time to attempt the exams. As per a PTI report, an official from Delhi University said that “"We are fully aware that students are nervous and stressed to take the examination after a long period of time. All help is being provided to them. Students have been given 30 minutes additional and one question extra as a choice to reduce some pressure.”

