DU Admission 2022: Delhi University to launch Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Portal For UG Courses Soon

DU Admission 2022: As per media reports, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh informed that Delhi University will soon be launching the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for candidates to fill up applications for admission in DU UG courses. Earlier, the university was expected to launch the portal by the last week of August. However, an official update is still awaited. This year, admission to Delhi University will be held based on the CUET entrance exam.

According to the plan and schedule released, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to end by 20th August 2022. However, due to technical glitches AND last-minute change in the exam centres and uninformed changes in the dates the exam got delayed and therefore, there will be a delay in admission to the Delhi University now.

Admission Through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

As per the updates, admission through the CSAS will be held in three phases - submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes, filling of preferences, seat allocation and admission. Candidates will have to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. In the second phase, the CUET score is required. The second phase of the admission process can only begin after the release of the CUET UG 2022 results. In the third phase, seats will be allocated through a merit list.

Earlier, in mid-August, the DU notified that it will soon launch its application process for admission to UG courses for the new academic session. It further asked the candidates to ensure that their documents and certificates are ready by 31st August 2022.

Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET for undergraduate admissions in all central universities is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country.

