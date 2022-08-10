DU Admission 2022 expected to be delayed by a week, Check admission details here

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University is likely to delay the admission process for the UG programmes. According to media reports university officials have stated that the university will delay the UG Admissions by a week after the CUET UG 2022 exams were rescheduled by the NTA recently.

Reports suggest that the Delhi University officials have stated that the admission process for the undergraduate courses is expected to stretch longer since the CUET Exams were rescheduled. Officials have further added that the entire admission process will take over a month.

The DU CUET admission process is now expected to be completed by September end and the classes for the first year students will begin in the first or second week of OCtober 2022. The university had earlier planned to start the classes for the students by the end of September 2022.

Recently the National Testing Agency had rescheduled the CUET UG 2022 Examinations. The CUET Exams which were scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2022 will now be conducted on August 28, 2022.

Admissions in Phases

Reports also stated that the CSAS portal for DU UG Admissions will open by the third week of August so that students can begin to fill their applications. The admission process will be conducted in three phases through the seat allotment process.

Phase 1 of the exams will include the form filling and selection of courses and programmes. Phase 2 of the admissions is the submission of the CUET 2022 Results and Score and Phase 3 is the allocation of seats through merit list.

Also Read: AP PECET 2022 Hall Ticket Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link To Download Here