DU Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Vacancy List Out, Applications Commence Today, Apply at du.ac.in

DU Spot Round Admissions 2022: Delhi University has released the spot admission round 2 list of vacant seats. Students appearing for the Spot Round 2 admissions can visit the official website of the university to check the vacancy list. According to the schedule given, DU the application process for DU Spot Round 2 Admissions commence today - November 29, 2022. Candidates can apply for the spot round applications based on the list of vacant seats available for each programme in the colleges.

DU Spot Round 2 is conducted for the students who were unable to secure admission in the previous cutoff rounds. Candidates must note that the admissions taken by students in the previous rounds are now locked and those who have been given an allotment will not be allowed to appear in this round.

DU Spot Round 2 Admission List of Vacant seats is available on the official website - du.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to check the spot round vacancy list.

DU Spot Round List of Vacant seats - Click Here

DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Schedule

DU Spot round 2 Dates Declaration of vacant seats for round 2 November 28, 2022, at 5 PM Apply for spot round 2, Upgrade window for only CW, KM supernumerary seats November 29 to 30, 2022 Declaration of spot round allocation list December 2, 2022 Candidates to accept allocated seat December 3 to 4, 2022 Colleges to verify and approve December 3 to 5, 2022 Last date of online payment December 6, 2022

DU Spot Round 2 Admission Process

Candidates eligible to apply for Spot Round 2 can visit the official website and login using the credentials created during the registration process. After completing the same candidates will be provided the link to apply and enter their choices for course and college.

DU Spot Round 2 Seat Allocation list will be available on the official website on December 2, 2022. Candidates who will be allotted seats in spot round 2 can accept the allotment and complete the admission process between December 3 to 6, 2022.

