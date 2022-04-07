DU JAT Exam Cancelled: BBA, BMS, BBE Admissions to be conducted based on CUET

DU JAT: Delhi University has scrapped the DU Joint Admission Test along with other entrance examinations which are conducted by the university for the admissions to the UG programmes. The entrance exams have been cancelled due to the university taking into consideration the CUeT 2022 exams which are conducted for the admissions to the UG programmes in Central Universities.

DU Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh stated that by taking up the CUET exams the admissions to all UG courses will be based on the scores of the entrance exams. Since the university decided to consider the CUET exams, the students have been worried about the fate of the DU JAT Exams considered for the BBA, BBE, and BMS courses.

CUET 2022 Exam pattern for BBA, BBE and BMS

With the Delhi University issuing its admission bulletin for the BBA, BMS and BBE courses, CUET 2022 is divided into three sections:

Section 1: Languages- BBA, BMS, BBE students need to choose a language of their choice and will include 50 questions from which 40 are to be attempted.

Section 2: Domain Specific subject- students need to choose Mathematics if they wish to get admissions to BBA, BMS and BBE pogrammes. This will include 50 questions from which 40 are mandatory.

Section 3: General Test - This will include 75 questions out of which 60 are compulsory. This section will include questions from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning and Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

Although DU JAT will not be conducted, the general test will have questions similar to those asked as part of DU JAT Exams.

CUET 2022 Applications

CUET 2022 applications for the BBA, BBE and BMS programmes are available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students are first required to complete the CUET 2022 registrations after which they will be able to complete the application form and submit the application fee.

