DU NCWEB 2022: DU Releases 5th cut-off Today, Check How To Download Here

DU NCWEB 2022 5th Cutoff List (OUT): The University of Delhi has released the Non-collegiate women’s education board’s (NCWEB) 5th cut-off list today for BA and BCom programmes. Candidates can check their DU NCWEB 5th cutoff list 2022 at - ncweb.du.ac.in. Qualified candidates can apply for admission against the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off from 30 November, 10 am to 1 December. The colleges must complete the approvals for admission against the 5th Cut-Off by 2 December, 5 PM.

DU NCWEB 5th cutoff list 2022 for BA - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU NCWEB 5th cutoff list 2022 for BCom - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on November 29, 2022 at 7.20 PM

Shortlisted candidates must apply for admission before the deadline. After final approval by the colleges, candidates will be required to pay the admission fee. The fee can be paid in the online mode via net banking, debit card, or credit card. DU will also release a special cut-off drive to fulfill the seats for the reserved categories- OBC, SC/STs.

How to Check DU NCWEB 5th Cut-off?

The University of Delhi will be releasing the 5th cut-off for B.A. and B.Com courses today- November 29, 2022. Candidates need to visit the official website to check the list. They can also follow these steps to check and download the list-

Step1: Visit the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in

Step2: Go to the CSAS admission portal

Step3: From NCWEB section, click on the NCWEB 5th cut-off link

Step4: The NCWEB cut-off list will appear on the screen

Step5: Download it and take a few printouts

DU NCWEB 5th cut-off Admission Schedule

Event Date Admission against 5th cut-off November 30 to December 1, 2022 Approval by colleges against 5th cut-off December 2, 2022 (5 PM) Last day to pay admission fee against 5th cut-off December 3, 2022 (5 PM) Release of special cut-off drive for OBC, SC/STs December 6, 2022 Last day to pay admission fee against the special drive December 10, 2022

What next to DU NCWEB 5th cut-off?

As per the official notice, if the seats still remain vacant after the 5th cut-off, more cut-offs will be announced to fill the vacant seats. If required, the University may also conduct special drive-in orders to fill vacant seats against reserved categories.

