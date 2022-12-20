DU PG 4th Admission List 2022 To Release Tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Schedule Here

DU PG 4th Admission List 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi (DU) will release the DU PG 4th admission list 2022 tomorrow - December 21 in online mode. Candidates will be able to check and download DU PG 4th admission list 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in. As per the schedule released, the candidates can apply for DU PG spot admission round from December 22 to 23 (11:59 pm).

Candidates who wish to appear in the DU PG spot admission round can check the complete schedule at the official portal- admission.uod.ac.in. Also, they can check the table below with DU PG 4th admission list 2022 dates that have been released today.

DU PG Admission 2022 Against 4th Merit List

Events Date Release of DU PG 4th Spot Admission List December 21, 2022 Apply for admission December 22 to 23, 2022 (till 11:59 pm) Departments/Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates December 22 to 24, 2022 (till 5 pm) Payments against DU PG 4th Admission List December 25, 2022 (till 11:59 pm)

How To Check DU PG 4th Admission List 2022?

This year, the university is admitting students through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for post graduate courses. From next year, the university will adopt the CUET 2022 for postgraduate admissions. They can go through the steps to check DU PG 4th admission list here -

1st Step - Go to the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll to PG Admissions.

3rd Step - Now, click on DU PG 4th spot admission list link.

4th Step - The admission list for the selected course will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Check the name and course and download the same for further reference.

DU PG Admission 2022 Through 4th List

The Delhi University PG spot round admission process will be held online through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal. To apply for admission against the DU PG 4th merit list 2022, candidates first need to log in to the DU admission portal. They need to use their application number and password.

Further, they will have to fill in the application details and upload all the required documents. Lastly, they are advised to pay the admission fee within the prescribed timeline and download the confirmation page for further admission processing.

