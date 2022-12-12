DU PG Admission 2022: Round 3 Admission List Today at du.ac.in, Check Details Here

Delhi University PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University will release the DU Round 3 PG Admission List 2022 today - December 12, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the PG entrance exam can visit the official website today and check the Round 3 Admission list for admissions.

According to the official schedule released, those candidates who are eligible for the admission process can apply for the same after the admission list is released. The applications are to be submitted between December 13 and 14, 2022. The colleges will verify the applications received until December 15, 2022, and candidates eligible for admissions can complete the same by December 15, 2022.

Delhi University PG third Admission list will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also check the DU PG third admission list through the link available here.

DU PG 3rd Admission List 2022 (Link Available Soon)

Details given on the DU PG 3rd Admission List 2022

The Delhi University 3rd Admission list 2022 will be released separately for each programme. The list will contain the details of the students along with the college allotted. The DU PG 3rd Admission List 2022 will include the following details.

Roll. No

Form No

Name

Allotted Department/College

Final Entrance Marks

Combined Rank

Qualifying Marks %/GP

Choice

Category Filled by Candidate

Subject Category/Subject

Candidates who have been allotted the seats of their choice are advised to complete the admission procedure within the time period provided. When applying for the admission, candidates are advised to submit all the relevant documents for the admission procedure. Students are required to carry the original copies of their certificates along with copies which are to be submitted at the college during the admission process.

