DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List 2022 To Release on Dec 24, Check Admission Schedule Here

DU PG NCWEB Merit List 2022: As per the released schedule earlier, the University of Delhi will be releasing the DU PG Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) 3rd merit list 2022 on December 24. Candidates who have registered for admission to PG programmes can check the DU NCWEB 3rd merit list at ncweb.du.ac.in. Based on the DU NCWEB 3rd merit list 2022, online admission will begin from - December 26. DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board 3rd merit/admission list 2022 will likely to include the category, college and course-wise scores.

DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List Admissions 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List December 24, 2022 DU NCWEB admission against 3rd List December 26, 2022 Last date for admission December 27, 2022 College to complete approvals for admission December 26 to 28, 2022 Last day of payment December 28, 2022

How To Download DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List 2022?

The NCWEB admission list for 3rd round will be available in the form of a PDF. Candidates who are yet to get admission can download the DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list 2022 by following the steps given below -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The 3rd merit list for programmes will appear.

6th Step - Click on the list as per the subject applied for and download the same.

DU PG NCWEB 1st Merit List 2022

Delhi University's first merit list for postgraduate courses was released by the varsity on December 13 but was released on December 15. Then, candidates were given time till December 16 to complete their admission process. The first merit lists were released for Arabic, Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Maths, Persian, Philosophy, Political Science, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu.

