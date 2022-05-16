DU PG 2022 Registration dates extended, Apply through link provided here

DU PG Admissions 2022: As per a recent notification issued, Delhi University has extended the last date for the registrations to the Postgraduate Admissions for the 2022 Academic Year. As per the recently released revised schedule, the last date for students to submit their Delhi University PG admission applications is June 10, 2022.

As per the details mentioned in the DU PG Registration notification, the last date for the postgraduate admission registrations have been extended until June 10, 2022. The notification has been issued with the approval of the competent authority, the release further states.

The DU PG Admission applications 2022 are available on the official website - pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Students can also complete the DU PG Registrations through the direct link available here.

DU Registrations: https://pgadmission.uod.ac.in/index.php/site/login

Last date of registration for PG admissions has been extended upto 10 June , 2022.#DUAdmissions pic.twitter.com/NKT68hwSvL — DUSU (@DUSUofficial) May 14, 2022

DU PG Registrations 2022 Application Process

Delhi University PG Admissions 2022 application form is available for the students in the official university link. For students to complete the DU PG Registration and application process, 2022, students are required to first visit the official website of the university and enter the details to complete the registration process.

After completing the registrations students will be able to login using the registration details and complete the application form and submit the application fees.

When entering the details in the DU PG 2022 applications, it is also necessary for students to upload copies of the documents and certificates.

DU PG Registrations 2022 Application fee

The Delhi University Postgraduate Admission registration process has to be completed in the online mode. The registration, application form and the application fee all need to be submitted through the link provided on the official website. According to the details given, the application fee for the students from General, OBC and EWS Categories is Rs. 750 while the registration fee for the SC/ST and PwD students is Rs. 300. The link for students to complete the DU PG 2022 application fee submission link will be available as soon as students complete filling the application form.

