DU to Host Event on Teachers' Day to Highlight Role of Teachers in Nation Development

DU’s Teachers Day 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) is going to host an event to celebrate Teachers’s Day on September 5, 2023. It will emphasise the role of teachers in Nation building. The programme is being organised in alliance with Bharat Vikas Parishad and the Value Addition Curriculum (VAC) Committee.

The programme shall consist of speeches and discussions on mandatory topics related to teaching and the contribution of teachers to building the nation. On this auspicious occasion, a book will also be released.

Who will be Present at DU’s Teacher Day 2023 Celebration?

The event will be addressed by Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, former Sarkaryavah. Arjun Ram Meghwal, RSS will grace the event with his presence as a Chief Guest. Suresh Jain, National Organising Secretary, Bharat Vikas Parishad, and Adarsh Goyal former Supreme Court Justice will also be present at the programme. DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh will administer the event.

Furthermore, the event will be attended by various notable people from the literary world such as industry, police, law, and administration including the Vice-Chancellors of various universities. Also, there will be principals, deans, heads of departments, professors, and researchers.

The programme coordinator, Professor Niranjan Kumar, Chairman, Value Addition Courses Committee and Dean (Planning), DU, said that this is the first programme of this nature that will be hosted in the university in more than 10 years. He further outlined that the university is continuously indulged in the process of national development.

Also Read: KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 today, Download UGCET List at kea.kar.nic.in





