DU UG 2022: Around 1,700 Candidates Admitted in Spot Round 2 Allotment

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University has given admission to more than 1,700 candidates in the Undergraduate Spot Round 2 of the DU counselling process. The online payment portal is about to close today December 6, 2022, at 4:59 pm. The registered candidates will have to accept their seats for Spot Round 2 at the official website admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the media reports, around 4,383 students were allotted seats in the DU UG Spot Round 2 Allotment List. The admission of students is based on the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Moreover, the UG admission for the academic session 2022-23 commenced in September through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The DU admission procedure is completed in three phases including the application form, choice filling, and seat allotment cum admission.

DU UG Admission 2022 Seat Allotment Details

In the DU UG Spot Rounds, 1 and 2, categories such as Educational Credential Assessment (ECA), Sports, and Children/ Widows of the Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) were allocated seats on November 15 and 25 in the online counselling process. On December 5, DU issued the CW Quota list and 261 candidates have been allotted seats therein.

Further, Delhi University started the first-year classes on November 2, 2022. Candidates who applied for CSAS 2022 but have not been allotted admission to any college in Spot Round 1 can take part in the Spot Round 2 of the DU UG counselling process. Also, to participate in Spot Round 2, candidates must select the option ‘Spot Admission- 2’ on his/her dashboard.

It is important to note that candidates who already took admissions in Spot Round 1 will not be able to take part in the further admission process of Spot Round 2. The seat allocated in any round of the DU online counselling process is considered final.

