    DU UG 3rd Merit List 2022 (Today): Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Allotment List at admission.uod.ac.in

    DU 3rd Merit List 2022 (Today): Delhi University will release the 3rd merit list of DU UG admission today on 13th Nov 2022. Candidates can download the DU UG CSAS 3rd allotment list 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in. Get updates here 

    Updated: Nov 13, 2022 12:00 IST
    DU UG 3rd Merit List 2022 (Today)
    DU 3rd Merit List 2022 (Today): The University of Delhi will release the  DU UG 3rd merit list 2022 today on 13th November in online mode at 5 pm as per the latest update. Candidates can check their DU UG 3rd merit list through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal - admission.uod.ac.in. To download the DU 3rd merit list 2022, candidates will have to use their CUET application number and password.  

    All the shortlisted candidates in DU 3rd merit list can accept the allotted seat from 14th to 15th November 2022. According to Delhi University, in DU 3rd merit list, admission is done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions. 

    DU 3rd Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

    DU Admission 2022 CSAS Round 3 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    DU CSAS 3rd Merit List

    13th November 2022 (Today)

    Acceptance of allocated seats

    14th to 15th November 2022

    Verification and approval of online application by colleges

    14th to 16th November 2022

    Last day to pay the fee

    17th November 2022

    Upgrade window for categories

    18th to 19th November 2022

    How To Download DU UG 3rd Merit List 2022? 

    The candidates can check the CSAS 3rd round seat allotment list on the website - admission.uod.ac.in. They can check the list of colleges after logging in with the required credentials. Go through the steps to know how to check DU 1st merit list 2022 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of DU CSAS - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, a login window will be there. 
    • 3rd Step - Sign in using the CUET application number and password, and click on login. 
    • 4th Step - The candidate portal will appear on the screen.
    • 5th Step - Now, check and download the 3rd merit list and save it as well. 

    DU UG Spot Admission 2022 

    As per the latest updates, the DU UG spot admission round for Common Seat Allocation will begin on 20th November 2022. DU UG admissions are underway for approx 70000 seats in the colleges affiliated with Delhi University. Till now, out of the 70, 000 seats offered by the Delhi University, 61, 500 seats have been secured by the students so far from the first two rounds of the Common Seat Allocation System.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
