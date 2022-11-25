DU UG Admission 2022: Close to 8,700 Seats Allotted in Spot Round, Check Admission Details Here

DU Spot Admission 2022: With the DU UG 2022 Spot Round seat allotment list out, upto 8,692 candidates have been allotted seats in the CSAS Spot Round. Out of the total allotment, 6,030 students accepted their allotment and 349 admissions have been completed against the spot round. According to the details given, the students who have been selected for the spot admission will not be allowed to upgrade or withdraw their seats.

As per reports, until the third round of DU CSAS Allotment almost 58,883 students have been admitted to the undergraduate courses and more than 14,000 seats are vacant. Admissions to the undergraduate courses were conducted this year through the CUET UG 2022 entrance scores.

Seat Acceptance window to close today

The window for students to complete the seat acceptance for the Round 1 Spot Admissions will close today. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the DU Spot Round can visit the official website and accept the allotment and complete the admission process. It must be noted that it is mandatory for candidates to take admission to the seats allotted in the spot round. Those who do not accept the seats in the spot admission will not be considered for DU Admissions.

Spot Round Admission Date

According to data provided, 26,221 candidates applied for the spot admission round at Delhi University. After the application process began around 14,658 students applied for the spot round. According to the schedule, the last date for colleges to approve and verify the applications is November 26, 2022, and the last date for students to complete the fee payment and admission procedure is November 27, 2022.

