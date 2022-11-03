DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date For Payment of Admission Fee Against DU 2nd Merit List Today

DU UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi will close the window to pay the admission fee against the DU 2nd merit list 2022 today - 3rd November. All the shortlisted candidates in the DU 2nd merit list can pay the admission fee till 4.59 PM at the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. To pay the DU UG admission fee, candidates are required to login to the DU CSAS portal through the application number and password.

Soon after the DU payment window closes, the officials will release the list of vacant seats in different programmes and colleges tomorrow - 4th November 2022. Also, a mid-entry and a window to re-order higher preferences will be available from 5th to 7th November 2022.

DU Admission Fee Payment Window 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Make Payment of Fee Against DU UG 2nd Merit List 2022?

As per the information available, to pay the DU admission fees, candidates will have to login to the DU CSAS portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage, login with the application number and password. The admission fee payment link will appear on the candidate's portal. Candidates willing to accept seats and confirm admission can pay the DU admission fees. They can make the payment for admission through online mode by using net banking, credit card, debit card, etc.

DU UG 2nd Merit List Details

In the DU 2nd seat allotment, over 8,133 new candidates have been allotted seats. About 11,600 candidates who got selected in the DU 1st merit list have upgraded their college and course in DU 2nd merit list 2022. Delhi University releases the DU 2nd merit list 2022 on 31st October at the official website of DU CSAS - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

DU Academic Session Starts

Earlier, yesterday, the University of Delhi commenced the first-year classes for UG students. Many colleges held orientation programmes to apprise the new batch of students about the syllabi, the societies and the committees. This year, the admissions are being held through the CUET and the university is also implementing the National Education Policy.