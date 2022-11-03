    DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date For Payment of Admission Fee Against DU 2nd Merit List Today

    DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University will close the window for payment of DU UG admission fees against 2nd merit list today at 4.59 PM. Candidates who are yet to make payment against DU UG 2nd merit list can do so at admission.uod.ac.in. Know updates here 

    Updated: Nov 3, 2022 11:55 IST
    DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date For Payment of Admission Fee
    DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date For Payment of Admission Fee
    DU UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi will close the window to pay the admission fee against the DU 2nd merit list 2022 today - 3rd November. All the shortlisted candidates in the DU 2nd merit list can pay the admission fee till 4.59 PM at the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. To pay the DU UG admission fee, candidates are required to login to the DU CSAS portal through the application number and password. 
     
    Soon after the DU payment window closes, the officials will release the list of vacant seats in different programmes and colleges tomorrow - 4th November 2022. Also, a mid-entry and a window to re-order higher preferences will be available from 5th to 7th November 2022.
     
    DU Admission Fee Payment Window 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    How To Make Payment of Fee Against DU UG 2nd Merit List 2022? 

    As per the information available, to pay the DU admission fees, candidates will have to login to the DU CSAS portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage, login with the application number and password. The admission fee payment link will appear on the candidate's portal. Candidates willing to accept seats and confirm admission can pay the DU admission fees. They can make the payment for admission through online mode by using net banking, credit card, debit card, etc.

    DU UG 2nd Merit List Details 

    In the DU 2nd seat allotment, over 8,133 new candidates have been allotted seats. About 11,600 candidates who got selected in the DU 1st merit list have upgraded their college and course in DU 2nd merit list 2022. Delhi University releases the DU 2nd merit list 2022 on 31st October at the official website of DU CSAS - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. 

    DU Academic Session Starts 

    Earlier, yesterday, the University of Delhi commenced the first-year classes for UG students. Many colleges held orientation programmes to apprise the new batch of students about the syllabi, the societies and the committees. This year, the admissions are being held through the CUET and the university is also implementing the National Education Policy.   
     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories