DU UG Admission 2023: Preference Filling Window Closes Today, Choice Lock on July 27

DU CSAS Admission 2023: Delhi University will close the DU CSAS Phase 1 and 2 online preference filling window today, July 24, 2023. Students who are yet to fill in their CSAS phase 1 and 2 choices can visit the official website and submit their applications. Admissions to the undergraduate programmes at Delhi University will be conducted based on the choices entered by students in the CSAS applications.

As per the given schedule, the choices entered by students will be auto-locked by July 17, 2023. Candidates are advised to fill in their choices by 4:59 PM today to submit their choices for admissions. Students submitting the applications are also advised to enter the maximum number of choices in their order of preference.

DU will be releasing the first admission list for the undergraduate courses on August 1, 2023. DU CSAS application and choice filling link is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admission 2023 Round 1 Schedule

The schedule for admissions to Delhi University Round 1 counselling is given below.

Events Dates CSAS phase 2 application July 17, 2023 Preference filling July 24, 2023 Auto Lock of filled choices July 27, 2023 DU CSAS 1st allocation list August 1, 2023

DU Admission 2023 - Steps to Fill Admission Choices

Delhi University CSAS choice filling link is available on the official CSAS portal. Students who have cleared the CUET exams can submit their choices for admission through the link provided. Follow the steps given here to submit the choices or admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Visit the DU Admission portal

Step 3: Click on the registration link and submit the registrations

Step 4: Fill out the choices in the link given

Step 5: Review the preferences entered and save the changes

Step 6: Submit tube preferences

A total of three allocation rounds will be conducted for DU Admissions. After the admissions for each round is completed a list of vacant seats will be displayed. Based on the list of vacant seats, the next round of admissions will be conducted.

