DU UG NCWEB Last Special Drive Cut-off 2022 Released, Check at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB Cutoff 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has published the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG last special drive cut off list 2022 today - December 20. Those who have applied for BA and BCom programmes can check the DU NCWEB last special drive cut-off 2022 at ncweb.du.ac.in. According to the official notice, the admission against the DU UG NCWEB last special cut-off list is going to start on December 21.

The Delhi University NCWEB cut-off for the last special round has been made available online as a PDF. DU NCWEB special drive cut off 2022 will include - the candidate’s category, college and course-wise marks based on the best of four marks scored by candidates in the qualifying exam/Class 12.

DU NCWEB Last Special Drive Cut-off List 2022 for BA - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU NCWEB Last Special Drive Cut-off List 2022 for BCom - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download DU NCWEB Last Special Drive Cut-off List 2022?

The NCWEB cut-off 2022 includes college and course-wise scores. Candidates belonging to the reserved category who are yet to get admission can go through the DU UG NCWEB special cutoff list by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The last special cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear.

6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same.

Candidates meeting the DU last special cut-off for NCWEB will be able to apply between December 21 and 22. Admissions will then be approved by colleges. Upon acceptance by the college, candidates must pay admission fees to confirm their seats. The last date to pay the confirmation fees is December 24, 2022.

