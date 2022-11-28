    DUET PG 2022 Schedule Released, Apply on December 1 at du.ac.in

    DU PG admission schedule has been released. Candidates interested in applying for the PG programmes can complete the registration and application between December 1 and 3, 2022. 

    Updated: Nov 28, 2022 16:31 IST
    DU PG Admissions 2022
    DU PG Admissions  2022: Delhi University has released the schedule for DUET PG 2022 Admissions. Candidates who wish to apply for the Postgraduate programmes can submit their applications from December 1, 2022. The last date for students to submit their applications is December 3, 2022.

    As stated in the press release on the DU webpage, the first DU PG admission list will be available on November 30, 2022 (Wednesday). The candidates can check the whole schedule of the DU PG 2022 first list for admissions 2022-2023 at du.ac.in.

    DU PG 2022 Admission Schedule - Click Here

    DU PG Admission Process 2022

    As per the admission timetable posted on the DU online portal, eligible candidates will have the chance to apply for different Master's programs at Delhi University from December 1, 2022 (Thursday) up to December 3 (Saturday). The first list will be there on the website on November 30. 

    Moreover, all those candidates who will apply for the first merit list for DU PG admissions will get approval and seat allotment from the various DU colleges or departments between December 1 (10 am) and December 4 (1 pm), 2022. 

    Candidates who seek admission to different master’s courses must register themselves at the DU’s official website and participate in the online application process. The deadline for online application is December 3. 

    It is necessary for all the students to make the fee payment against the first merit list by December 4, 2022 (Sunday) at 11:59 pm in order to appear in the DU PG admission process. The further process regarding DU PG seat allotment will be intimated through the official online webpage of Delhi University.

