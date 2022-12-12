    First Group of 100 QUAD Fellows Announced, Check Fellowship Details Here

    The first group of 100 QUAD fellows from member nations has been announced. 100 select students from four member nations will be offered fellowships from STEM institutions in the United States. Check the complete details here.

    Updated: Dec 12, 2022 14:02 IST
    QUAD Fellowship Programme
    QUAD Fellowship Programme

    QUAD Fellowship: US National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan has announced the first group of 100 Quad Fellows from Australia, India, Japan, and The United States. When making the announcement he stated that these young Quad Fellows will bring the Quad Nations closer.

    The leaders of the Quad Nations in May 2021 launched the QUAD Fellowship Programme - a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four member countries.

    Official Link - Click Here

    About the QUAD Fellowship Programme

    The QUAD Fellowship will sponsor 100 students each year - 25 from each nation to pursue their master's and doctoral degrees from leading STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) graduate universities in the United States. In a statement made to the press, Sullivan stated that they are proud to welcome a group of 100n diverse, interdisciplinary, inspiring, and exceptional students from each Quad country who will be the next generation of great STEM minds. As per the details on the official website, Schmidt Futures operates the programme in consultation with a non-governmental task force composed of academic, foreign policy, and private sector leaders from each Quad country.

    The Fellowship is set to develop a network of Science and Technology experts who are committed to advancing innovation and collaboration in the Private, Public, and Academic Sectors in their respective nations and among the QUAD nations as well. The Fellowship programme also builds foundational understanding among the QUAD Fellowes of one another's society and cultures through group-wise trips and robust programming with each country’s top scientists, technologists, and politicians. 

    Sullivan further added that each of the students has demonstrated their commitment to advancing innovation and collaboration among the four great democracies and an enthusiasm for building a better tomorrow for the Indo-Pacific and the World. The QUAD partnership has elevated to great heights under the leadership of US President Joe Biden, and will only grow further in the coming years, Sullivan added. 

    The QUAD Nations - Australia, India, Japan, and the United States in 2017 shaped the long-pending proposal of setting up the ‘QUAD’ - Quadrilateral Coalition to Counter China’s Aggressive Behaviour in the Indo-Pacific Region. 

    Also Read: UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet To Release Soon, Know How To Download Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification