First Group of 100 QUAD Fellows Announced, Check Fellowship Details Here

QUAD Fellowship: US National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan has announced the first group of 100 Quad Fellows from Australia, India, Japan, and The United States. When making the announcement he stated that these young Quad Fellows will bring the Quad Nations closer.

The leaders of the Quad Nations in May 2021 launched the QUAD Fellowship Programme - a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four member countries.

Official Link - Click Here

About the QUAD Fellowship Programme

The QUAD Fellowship will sponsor 100 students each year - 25 from each nation to pursue their master's and doctoral degrees from leading STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) graduate universities in the United States. In a statement made to the press, Sullivan stated that they are proud to welcome a group of 100n diverse, interdisciplinary, inspiring, and exceptional students from each Quad country who will be the next generation of great STEM minds. As per the details on the official website, Schmidt Futures operates the programme in consultation with a non-governmental task force composed of academic, foreign policy, and private sector leaders from each Quad country.

The Fellowship is set to develop a network of Science and Technology experts who are committed to advancing innovation and collaboration in the Private, Public, and Academic Sectors in their respective nations and among the QUAD nations as well. The Fellowship programme also builds foundational understanding among the QUAD Fellowes of one another's society and cultures through group-wise trips and robust programming with each country’s top scientists, technologists, and politicians.

Sullivan further added that each of the students has demonstrated their commitment to advancing innovation and collaboration among the four great democracies and an enthusiasm for building a better tomorrow for the Indo-Pacific and the World. The QUAD partnership has elevated to great heights under the leadership of US President Joe Biden, and will only grow further in the coming years, Sullivan added.

The QUAD Nations - Australia, India, Japan, and the United States in 2017 shaped the long-pending proposal of setting up the ‘QUAD’ - Quadrilateral Coalition to Counter China’s Aggressive Behaviour in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Also Read: UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet To Release Soon, Know How To Download Here