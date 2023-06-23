  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FMGE June 2023 Application Correction Window Open, Know What Cannot be Edited Here

FMGE June 2023 Application Correction Window Open, Know What Cannot be Edited Here

FMGE June 2023: NBEMS has opened the application correction window for FMGE June exam today, June 23, 2023. Candidates who are wishing to make the required changes in their application form can visit the official websites - natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in. Check what cannot be edited here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 23, 2023 12:11 IST
FMGE June 2023
FMGE June 2023

FMGE June 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application correction process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June exam 2023 today, June 23, in online mode. Registered candidates who want to make the necessary modifications to their admission application form can visit the official website - natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can edit their FMGE June application form from June 23 to 26. The FMGE June session examination is scheduled to be held on July 30. Candidates are advised to make the required changes before the deadline, as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities. 

FMGE June 2023 Application Correction - Direct Link (Click Here)

FMGE June 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the important dates related to the FMGE entrance exam for June session 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

FMGE June Application Edit Window Opens

June 23 to 26, 2023

Final Edit Window to Rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images

July 7 to 10, 2023

Issue of FMGE admit card

July 25, 2023

FMGE Exam 

July 30, 2023

What cannot be edited in the FMGE June application form 2023?

Candidates are allowed to edit the particular fields in their application form. They cannot modify the below-given details in the FMGE application form.

  • Candidate's name
  • Nationality
  • Email id
  • Mobile number
  • Test city

How to edit the FMGE June application form 2023 online?

Registered candidates who are wishing to make the required changes in their application form can follow the steps that are mentioned below.

  • Step 1: Visit the official portals- natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in
  • Step 2: Click on the FMGE tab available on the homepage
  • Step 3: After this, click on the application link and then, login using required details
  • Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the application form
  • Step 5: Go through the final details and then click on the submit button
  • Step 6: Download the FMGE June 2023 correction confirmation page and print a hardcopy for future references

Also Read: BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Facility Date Extended Till June 26, Check Official Tweet Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023