FMGE June 2023 Application Correction Window Open, Know What Cannot be Edited Here

FMGE June 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application correction process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June exam 2023 today, June 23, in online mode. Registered candidates who want to make the necessary modifications to their admission application form can visit the official website - natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can edit their FMGE June application form from June 23 to 26. The FMGE June session examination is scheduled to be held on July 30. Candidates are advised to make the required changes before the deadline, as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities.

FMGE June 2023 Application Correction - Direct Link (Click Here)

FMGE June 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the important dates related to the FMGE entrance exam for June session 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates FMGE June Application Edit Window Opens June 23 to 26, 2023 Final Edit Window to Rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images July 7 to 10, 2023 Issue of FMGE admit card July 25, 2023 FMGE Exam July 30, 2023

What cannot be edited in the FMGE June application form 2023?

Candidates are allowed to edit the particular fields in their application form. They cannot modify the below-given details in the FMGE application form.

Candidate's name

Nationality

Email id

Mobile number

Test city

How to edit the FMGE June application form 2023 online?

Registered candidates who are wishing to make the required changes in their application form can follow the steps that are mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official portals- natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the FMGE tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the application link and then, login using required details

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the application form

Step 5: Go through the final details and then click on the submit button

Step 6: Download the FMGE June 2023 correction confirmation page and print a hardcopy for future references

