GAT B, BET Admit Card 2022 available at dbt.nta.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology and Biotechnology Eligibility Test Admit Card on the official website. Candidates scheduled to appear for the GAT B, BET Exams 2022 can visit the official website of NTA to download the admit card.

To download the GAT B, BET 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and login using either Application Number and Password and Application Number and Date of Birth in the admit card link provided. Candidates can also download the GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card through the direct link provided below.

GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

Steps to download GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card

GAT B BET 2022 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be presented at the exam centre on the day of the exams. Students will not be able to appear for the GAT B BET 2022 exams without the hall tickets. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the GAT B BET - NTA Official website

Step 2: Click on the GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Application Number and Password/ Application Number and Date of Birth in the link given

Step 4: The GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card for further reference

The GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card is available for the students in the online mode only. The GAT B BET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2022, in the computer-based mode.

GAT B, BET Admit Cards 2022 are for the exams that will be held on April 23, 2022. NTA will conduct these papers for a total duration of 180 minutes each. GAT B will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and BET will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm for everyone.

Candidates would need their Application Numbers/ Registration Numbers and other login credentials to download these admit cards. They can even refer to the step-by-step process given below on how to download them.

