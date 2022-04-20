UP Board Practical Exam 2022 from Today, Check schedule and guidelines here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be conducting the UP Practical Exams for class 12 students from today - April 20, 2022, to May 4, 2022. The board concluded the class 10 and 12 board exams on April 13, 2022. UP Board will be conducting the practical exams for the students in two phases.

As per the official notification issued, the first phase of the practical exams will be conducted from April 20 to 27, 2022 in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faridabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti districts while the second phase of the practicals will be conducted from April 28 to May 4 in the Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur districts.

UP Board Practical Exams 2022 - Important Instructions

With an aim to prevent cheating and conduct the practical exams smoothly, the UP Board Administration has provided a few instructions which need to be followed. The guidelines issued need to be strictly followed by authorities

The UP Board Practical exams will be conducted under CCTV Supervision The practical exams will be monitored online through district-level control rooms. Nodal Officers will be appointed mandatory in all the district-level control rooms and an observer will also be appointed at the schools where practical board exams will be conducted. Continuous monitoring of practical exams will be done at the state level control rooms and officials will be appointed accordingly. The list of schools conducting practical board exams, the exam schedule and the other details regarding the UP Board practical exams will be given to the district magistrate.

Students appearing for the practical exams of UP Board must make sure that they carry their UP Board Admit Card and other relevant documents with them which needs to be presented at the exam centre. Students are also advised to make sure that they cross-check all the details mentioned in the admit card before reaching the exam centre.

As per the numbers available, close to 51,92,689 students registered for the board exams from which roughly 27,81,654 students registered for the class 10 exams and 24,11,035 students applied for the Class 12 exams.

Also Read: Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 for Class 5 and 8 Today, Get Direct link