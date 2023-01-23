GATE 2023: About 80% of Aspirants Downloaded IIT PG Engineering Entrance Exam Admit Card, Check Tweet Here

GATE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has tweeted that about 80% candidates have downloaded their GATE admit cards. The Institute have requested the remaining aspirants to download the GATE hall ticket 2023 at the earliest. Those who are yet to download GATE admit card, can do by visiting the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates have to use their log in credentials - enrollment id and password to download the GATE admit card 2023. As per the schedule, the GATE 2023 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023, in two slots in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am and 12:30 pm and the second shift will be conducted between 2:30 and 5:30 pm.

IIT Kanpur's Tweet Regarding GATE Admit Card 2023

IIT Kanpur has tweeted, "About 80% candidates have downloaded their admit cards. We request the remaining candidates to download their admit cards at the earliest." Check tweet below -

How To Download GATE Admit Card 2023?

The 20% of the remaining candidates can download their hall ticket of GATE 2023 in online mode. They will have to visit the official website to download GATE admit card. Go through the steps to know how to download -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIT Kanpur - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, find the link - Admit Card is now available for download.

3rd Step - A new page with login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter Enrolment ID / Email Address and Password.

5th Step - The admit card of GATE 2023 will appear on the screen.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on GATE Admit Card 2023?

After downloading the admit card of GATE, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. The GATE hall ticket will have information of the candidate and exam. Based on last year, it is expected that GATE 2023 admit card will have the following details on it -

Candidate’s name

Registration number

GATE paper code

Examination centre code

Name and address of the exam centre

GATE exam date

Exam timings

Candidate’s photograph

Signature

Signature of GATE organizing chairman

Exam day guidelines

