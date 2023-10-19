GATE 2024 Sample Question Paper Out For Data Science and AI, Get Direct Linkn Here To Download PDF

GATE 2024 Sample Paper: The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc Bangalore) has released the sample test paper for the newly added Data Science and AI exam. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2024 exams can visit the official website to download the sample question paper.

The GATE 2024 sample question papers include the types of questions expected to be asked during the exam. Students can also check their exam pattern and the marking scheme to be followed. Since the Data Science and AI exam has been introduced for the first time this year, students taking the exam can refer to the sample paper to understand the exam pattern clearly.

GATE 2024 sample question paper is available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 Sample Paper Direct Link - Click Here

How to Download GATE 2024 Sample Paper

The GATE 2024 Data Science and AI sample question paper is available as a pdf document. Those appearing for the exam can download the sample paper through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the sample paper.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2024

Step 2: Click on the sample question paper link on the homepage

Step 3: The question paper pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the question paper for further reference

Students appearing for the GATE 2024 exams must also note that the previous year's question papers for all subjects are available on the official website of GATE 2024. Candidates preparing for the GATE 2024 exams can download the previous year's question papers through the link on the official website or through the direct link given here.

GATE 2024 Previous Year Papers - Click Here

GATE 2024 Applications

The extended window for candidates to apply for the GATE 2024 exams will close tomorrow, October 20, 2023. Those yet to submit their applications for the GATE 2024 exams can visit the official website and complete their registration and application process. The GATE 2024 exams are scheduled for February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024.

