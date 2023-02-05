GATE ECE Paper Analysis 2023: Check GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering 5 February Analysis

GATE ECE Analysis 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has concluded the GATE 2023 Day 2 Shift 2 exam. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the initial response, exam analysis, topic-wise questions and other details here. The complete analysis of the GATE 2023 Day 2 examination will be provided here shortly.

GATE 2023 Exam Analysis will contain the details of the examination, the initial response from students who have appeared for the exam, the topics and questions asked, and the overall difficulty level of the examination. Students can keep visiting this space to get the GATE 2023 Day 2 exam analysis.

GATE ECE Paper Analysis 2023, February 5 - Highlights

Paper Code ECE Shift/Session Afternoon Session No. of Questions 65 Maximum Marks 100 Marking Scheme Questions carry 1 mark and 2 marks Negative Marking For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be a negative marking. For 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Likewise, For 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. No negative marking for Incorrect answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.

GATE ECE Paper Analysis 2023, February 5

GATE 2023 ECE exam has been successfully concluded. Candidates who appeared for the exams have termed the paper to be moderate to tough on the difficulty level. The detailed analysis of GATE 2023 Exams are provided below.

The difficulty level was moderate to tough.

The total number of questions is 65, of which 45 were MCQ questions while 27 were NAT and 4 were MSQ questions.

Questions were based on topics like General Aptitude, EM, network, signal and system, digital circuit, control system, analogue circuit, electromagnetic, communication, and electronic devices.

