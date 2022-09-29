GATE Registration 2023 To End Tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in, PG Engineering Entrance Exam from 4 Feb

GATE Registration 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will end the registration of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 without any late fee tomorrow on 30th September 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill out the GATE application form 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in.

However, as per the notification released, candidates will be still able to apply with late fees of Rs. 500 till 7th October 2022. The fee is applicable till tomorrow and also the late fees for different categories of candidates is different.

GATE Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

GATE 2023 Registration Fee

Without paying the application fees, the authorities will not accept the form. Candidates must note that if they have not paid the fee till tomorrow, then they have to pay the revised fee till the last date which is 7th October even if the other details in the application form are complete.

Category Application Fees Till 30th September Late Application Fees Female Candidates (all categories) Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 SC/ST/PwD category students Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 Other Candidates Rs. 1700 Rs. 2200

GATE 2023 Application Correction Window

IIT Kanpur has recently extended the deadline to make rectifications in the GATE application form 2023. As per the officials, candidates will be able to rectify their details of the GATE 2023 application form till 20th October 2022. To make any correction in the GATE 2023 application form, candidates will have to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

About Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct GATE 2023 for 29 papers. This year, the PG engineering entrance exam will be conducted on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023. Candidates can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers. Each GATE 2023 paper will be held for 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and the other paper covers the individual syllabus (85 marks).

All the candidates qualified in the GATE 2023 will be eligible for admission to M. Tech courses in various IITs. Apart from that, GATE scores are considered during PSU recruitments as well. GATE score is valid for three years. For PSU recruitment, however, the validity extends only for the year of recruitment.

