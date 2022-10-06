    Gauhati University Results 2022 Declared at guportal.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Gauhati University has declared the results for undergraduate and postgraduate semester examinations, the link to check the results are available on the official Gauhati University portal. Check the complete details here. 

    Updated: Oct 6, 2022 15:26 IST
    Gauhati University Semester Results 2022

    Gauhati University Semester Exams: Gauhati University has announced the 1st-semester results for the UG and PG programmes. Students who have appeared for the Gauhati University Undergraduate and postgraduate 1st-semester examinations can visit the university's official website to check the results. 

    Gauhati University has announced the results for the BA (General) Ist Sem, BA (Major) Ist Sem, B.Sc (General) Ist Sem, B.Sc (Major) Ist Sem, B.COM (General) Ist Sem (COMMERCE), B.COM (Major) Ist Sem (COMMERCE), BA LLB Ist Sem (BA LLB),  BBA CBCS IIIrd Sem (Bachelor of Business Administration) and M.A. IVth Sem (Philosophy), M.A. IVth Sem (Sociology).

    Steps to check the Gauhati University Results 2022

    The Gauhati University Results for 1st Semester UG PG programmes are available on the result portal of the university. To check the results students can visit the official website and login using the credentials. Follow the steps given here to check the Gauhati University Results 2022

    Step 1: Visit the Gauhati University Result portal 

    Step 2: Click on the Result link given

    Step 3: Enter the Result Type, Degree, Course Faculty

    Step 4: The Semester Result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the Gauhati University Result for further reference

    The Gauhati University Result will contain the candidate details, name and roll number of student, name of examination, marks secured, and qualifying status. 

