Gauhati University Results 2022 Declared at guportal.in, Get Direct Link Here

Gauhati University Semester Exams: Gauhati University has announced the 1st-semester results for the UG and PG programmes. Students who have appeared for the Gauhati University Undergraduate and postgraduate 1st-semester examinations can visit the university's official website to check the results.

Gauhati University has announced the results for the BA (General) Ist Sem, BA (Major) Ist Sem, B.Sc (General) Ist Sem, B.Sc (Major) Ist Sem, B.COM (General) Ist Sem (COMMERCE), B.COM (Major) Ist Sem (COMMERCE), BA LLB Ist Sem (BA LLB), BBA CBCS IIIrd Sem (Bachelor of Business Administration) and M.A. IVth Sem (Philosophy), M.A. IVth Sem (Sociology).

Students who have appeared for the Gauhati University Undergraduate and Postgraduate exams can visit the university's official website to check the results.

Steps to check the Gauhati University Results 2022

The Gauhati University Results for 1st Semester UG PG programmes are available on the result portal of the university. To check the results students can visit the official website and login using the credentials. Follow the steps given here to check the Gauhati University Results 2022

Step 1: Visit the Gauhati University Result portal

Step 2: Click on the Result link given

Step 3: Enter the Result Type, Degree, Course Faculty

Step 4: The Semester Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Gauhati University Result for further reference

The Gauhati University Result will contain the candidate details, name and roll number of student, name of examination, marks secured, and qualifying status.

Also Read: KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka CET Web Option Entry To Begin Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in