Goa HSSC Result 2022 Declared Live: Know How to Check GBSHSE Class 12th Results at results.gbshsegoa.net

21 May 06:34 PM Tiswadi Taluka Secured 95.9 percent Tiswadi taluka had the highest pass percentage at 95.9% in the Class 12th exam of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher secondary education.

21 May 06:25 PM Girls overshine boys in Goa Board 12th Result 2022 In GBSHSE 12th result, this year as per media reports, girls have outperformed the boys. 94.58 percent girls have passed the examination and 90.66% boys have passed the exam.

21 May 06:18 PM 92.66 percent overall pass percentage in Goa 12th Board Exam GBSHSE Class 12th Result 2022 has been declared. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 92.66 percent.

21 May 06:03 PM Goa board 12th Result 2022 Stream wise pass percentage Going as per media reports, the Goa HSSC result has recorded overall pass percentage for these streams - Arts: 95.68 percent

Commerce: 95.71 percent

Science: 93.95 percent

Vocational: 79.04 percent

21 May 05:49 PM GBSHSE 2022 result 12th Booklet The GBSHSE 2022 result HSSC has been declared online for all the streams. It is expected that the Goa Board 12th result booklet will be out soon on the official website.

21 May 05:18 PM Goa HSSC Result Official Website Down After the announcement of result, the official website of Goa Board is down. However, the authorities have provided an alternative link to check the Goa HSSC result for all the streams. They can check their result at - results.gbshsegoa.net.

21 May 05:08 PM Goa Board HSSC result OUT 2022 Check Goa board login window here -

21 May 05:04 PM Goa Board 12th Result Announced The Goa board has declared the class 12th result at https://results.gbshsegoa.net/#/.

21 May 04:57 PM Goa Board HSSC Official Website Not Working As per the updates, the official website of the Goa Board is not working. It is expected that the authorities might be uploading the GBSHSE class 12th result. Keep refreshing this page for latest updates.

21 May 04:44 PM GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Topper's List At 5 PM The Goa 12th Arts, Science, Commerce stream-wise toppers list will be available on the official website- gbshse.gov.in along with the Goa board Class 12 merit list.

21 May 04:29 PM Goa HSSC Result 2022 Soon for Arts, Commerce and Science GBSHSE result for Class 12 will be declared shortly at the official website. The GBSHSE 12th result for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared at the same time.

21 May 04:17 PM What After GBSHSE 12th Result 2022? After the declaration of Goa board 12th result 2022, students who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission in college. However, those who could not qualify in the GBSHSE HSSC exam can appear for the supplementary exam to be held later this year. The details regarding the Goa 12th board supplementary exam will be released on the official website.

21 May 04:05 PM Around 18,000 students waiting for Goa Board 12th result 2022 This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa Class 12 board examination. Students who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

21 May 03:48 PM Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Log-in Credentials The students can check the Goa HSSC result on the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info through their log-in credentials. As per the Goa Board, the log-in credential is seat number of the students.

21 May 03:38 PM Is Goa board HSSC result declared? The Goa board Class 12 result 2022 will be released today on 21st May 2022. The Goa HSSC result 2022 will be announced at 5 PM. The GBSHSE HSSC result 2022 will be available online on gbshse.gov.in.

21 May 03:21 PM All Streams Goa Board 12th Result 2022 To Be Declared Together GBSHSE result for Class 12 will be declared today for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts at the same time. In addition to this, the GBSHSE is also expected to declare the vocational stream results also for students who were enrolled for different skill-based training subjects at the same time.

21 May 03:13 PM Goa Board HSSC Last Year Statistics In 2021, GBSHSE Class 12 result was announced on 19th July. The examination was cancelled by the Board due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. The marks were allotted to the Class 12th students based on internal assessment. The overall pass percentage was 99.40 percent. A total of 99.66% of students had passed in commerce, 99.68% students passed in science and 99.51% in vocational stream.

21 May 03:00 PM Date and time of Goa Board 12 Result 2022 GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will be announced today on 21st May 2022. The Class 12 result will be available to students for checking at 5 pm today. The direct link to the official website will be available here for them to check the result.

21 May 02:50 PM GBSHSE 12th Consolidated Result To be Out on 24th May The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on 24th May 2022 at 9 am. The schools will have to use their login credentials to download the marksheets.

21 May 02:40 PM Goa Board 12th Exam Dates During this academic session, the Goa Board conducted board exam for class 12th in two terms. The term 2 Class 12 board exams in the state were conducted from 5th to 23rd April 2022 in offline mode. The examination was conducted in 18 centres and 72 sub centres across the state. All the COVID19 protocols were followed by the Board officials during the conduct of the examination.

21 May 02:29 PM GBSHSE Goa Board 12th Result 2022 Direct link Once announced, the GBSHSE HSSC result will be released at 5 PM in online mode. They can check their Goa class 12 board results on the official website - gbshse.info. Students will need their Seat Numbers and other login details to download these scores.

21 May 02:15 PM Steps To Check GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2022 Scores? The steps to check the GBSHSE HSSC result, students will have to follow these steps - Go to the official website of GBSHSE - gbshse.info.

On the homepage, click on Goa Board HSSC Result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the Goa 12th result.

21 May 02:00 PM How many Students appeared for Goa Board 2022? As per media reports, this year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa Class 12 board examination out of which 8,925 are male and 9,276 are female candidates.

21 May 01:50 PM GBSHSE Result 2022 Toppers List To Release GBSHSE result 2022 will be declared for Class 12 today, it is expected that the topper's names, and merit list will also be released. The GBSHSE result for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared at the same time.

21 May 01:35 PM Distribution of marks in GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 As per reports, for the general stream, 20 marks will be allotted for internal assessment for non-practical subjects and 30 marks are allotted for Board’s practical including assignment/project. The external component of the board’s exam carries 70/80 marks.

21 May 01:19 PM Goa HSSC Result 2022 Press Note

21 May 01:02 PM Goa 12th Result 2022: Gender-wise, Stream-wise Break-up of Students Stream Boys Girls Total Arts 1439 3315 4754 Commerce 2993 2503 5496 Science 2460 2617 5077 Vocational 2033 841 2874 Total 8925 9276 18201 Private Candidates 21 NSQF Candidates 1166 ITI Candidates 26

21 May 12:47 PM Goa HSSC (Class 12) Result 2022 @ 5 PM •Class XII results of Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education to be declared



•Class XII results of Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education to be declared

21 May 12:31 PM List of Websites for Goa Board Class 12 Results The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa 12th Result 2022 for the HSSC Exam online on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can log onto the any of the following websites listed below where Goa HSSC Result 2022 will be available results.gbshsegoa.net

www.gbshse.info

results.gov.in

21 May 12:09 PM Goa HSSC Result 2022 Grading System Goa Board has adopted grade-based marking system under which students are marked for their efforts in the exam on the basis of grades. The Goa HSSC Results 2022 will be based on Grades ranging from A to G, wherein Grade A is awarded to the best performing students with above 90% Marks while Grade G is awarded to students who have below 20 to 29% marks. Grade Marks Grade Information A 90% & above Outstanding B 80-89% Excellent C 70-79% Very Good D 60-69% Good E 50-59% Average F 40-49% Being Average G 30-29% Fair

21 May 11:28 AM How to check Goa Board Class 12 Results 2022 via SMS? In order to ensure quick and convenient access to GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022, the board will also make the Class 12 Results available to the students via SMS service as well. To know how to check Goa 12th result 2022 via SMS, students can follow the simple step-wise directions provided below: Step 1: Open the SMS or Text Messaging Application field on your phone

Step 2: Type GOA12<Space>SEAT NUMBER as a Text message

Step 3: Send it to 56263 or 58888 to receive Goa Board Class 12 Results

21 May 11:12 AM Goa 12th Result 2022 Marksheet - Details to be Checked While checking the Goa Board Class 12 Results 2022 online, students will be provided with a digital scorecard via the official website of the board. The Goa 12th Result 2022 scorecard displayed on the screen would consist of the personal details about the candidate as well as their performance details in the HSSC Exam 2022 held in March - April 2022. The details that would be mentioned in the GBSHSE 12th Class Results are: Students’ Name

Father’s Name

Middle Name

Subject-wise Marks Secured

Subject-wise Grade Secured

Total Marks Secured

Overall Grade secured

21 May 10:51 AM Details Required to check Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 With the Goa Class 12 Board Results being declared at 5 PM in online format, the board will host the scorecards or marksheets on its official website - gbshse.gov.in. In order to access their individual GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022, students would need to provide their seat number or exam roll number on the website to access their digital scorecard. In addition to this, students will also have to input the security captcha displayed on the screen to access and download their Goa Board Class 12 Results 2022. Seat Number / Exam Roll Number

Security Captcha displayed on the screen

21 May 08:24 AM Consolidated Results Sheets to be Available on 24th May According to an official statement issued by Goa Board Officials, the board will make the consolidated result sheets for the Goa HSSC Result 2022 on 24th May 2022 at 9 AM. These lists will be available via the School Login page of the official website - gbshse.info. The actual statement read “The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24 at 9am. List of websites to locate candidates’ HSSC result will be available on www.gbshse.info.”

21 May 08:06 AM Goa Board 12th Result 2022 Stream-wise break-up of Students Today evening at 5 PM, Goa Board will declare Class 12 Results for the Annual HSSC Exam held in April month. The Goa 12th Result 2022 being declared today will be for students from all three streams i.e., Arts, Commerce and Science as well as Vocational stream. The stream-wise break-up of students who will receive their results is as follows: Commerce: 5,496

Science: 5,077

Arts: 4,754

Vocational: 2,874

21 May 07:50 AM Number of Students awaiting Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 As per the statistics shared by Goa Board, in total around 18,201 will receive their GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 today. Of the total number, the gender-wise ratio of students stands as 8,925 boys and 9,276 girls. Total Number of Students: 18,201

Number of Boys: 8,925

Number of Girls: 9,276

20 May 07:30 PM Discrepancy in Goa HSSC result 2022 Students must ensure that the personal details mentioned on the marksheet are correct while checking the Goa HSSC result. These details will be printed on the original mark sheet as it is. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact their respective schools to correct the details.

20 May 07:00 PM How To Download Goa Board 12th Result for Arts, Science and Commerce? To download the result, students need to visit the official website - gbshse.info and click on the link - GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022. In the login window enter the required credentials and submit it. The GBSHSE HSSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Now, download the Goa Board 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce and take a printout for further references.

20 May 06:30 PM GBSHSE 12th Board Result To Be Uploaded on Website As per reports, the Goa HSSC result 2022 will be released on the official website at 5 PM. It will be uploaded on this website - gbshse.info.

20 May 06:00 PM Goa HSSC Result 2022 on 21st May The board released a pdf notice regarding the announcement of Goa HSSC result for all the streams. Students can check below -

20 May 05:30 PM Goa HSSC Consolidated Result 2022 As per the recent updates, the Goa Board 12th consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on 24th May 2022 at 9 am. Once released, the GBSHSE 12th results will be on the official website - gbshse.info.

20 May 05:02 PM Goa Board HSSC 2022 Final Result The Goa Board had conducted the HSSC exam in two terms. So, the Goa Class 12 Results 2022 that is to be announced on 21st May (tomorrow) are the final results which will be based on the marks secured by students in both the term exams.

20 May 04:31 PM Goa Board HSSC Pass Percentage Last year in 2021, a total of 18,195 candidates registered for Goa HSSC examinations. The overall pass percentage recorded was 99.40%, of which Science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.69%, commerce at 99.66%, and arts at 99.39%. The round percentage of vocational subjects was 98.51%.

20 May 04:00 PM Goa Board 12th Result To Be Out by 5 PM Yesterday, the board officials confirmed the date and time for the announcement of GBSHSE HSSC result on its official website.

20 May 03:30 PM Where To Check GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022? To check the Goa 12th Result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website - gbshse.info. To download their GBSHSE 12th result, students will have to use their login credentials.