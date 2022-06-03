GSEB HSC General Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Gujarat 12th General Stream Results to be Declared Tomorrow at 8 AM at gseb.org

GSEB HSC General Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Gujarat Class 12 General Stream Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, as per the official announcement. GSEB HSC Result 2022 for General Stream students will be declared on 4th June 2022 at 8 AM in the morning. As per media reports, around 4.26 Lakh students have appeared for the GSEB HSC Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce streams, for which the result will be declared on Saturday. Tomorrow at 8 AM, the GSEB 12th Result 2022 will be declared online and made available to the students via the official website - gseb.org. To stay updated about the latest news related to Gujarat 12th General Stream Result 2022, students can also follow the link provided below:

Education Minister Confirms GSEB HSC Result 2022 Date and Time

The announcement regarding GSEB 12th Result 2022 date was made by the State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani today, putting minds of nearly 5 lakh students to ease. In the tweet sent out from this official account, the Gujarat Education Minister said that the GSEB HSC Result 2022 for General Stream students, Vocational Stream Students and Sanskrit Madhyama Stream students will be declared on 4th June at 8 AM. The announcement of GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 Date and Time comes as a major relief for class 12 students who have been waiting for the same since a month.

ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડનું ધોરણ-૧૨ સામાન્ય પ્રવાહ, વ્યવસાયલક્ષી પ્રવાહ, ઉ.ઉ.બુ.પ્રવાહ અને સંસ્કૃત મધ્યમાનું માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨ ની પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ તારીખ ૦૪/૦૬/૨૦૨૨ ના રોજ સવારે ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) June 3, 2022

How to check Gujarat HSC Result 2022 online?

Keeping in mind the convenience factor for the students, the GSEB will declare the Gujarat Class 12 General Stream Results 2022 online via the official website. In order to check the individual scorecards for GSEB HSC General Result 2022, students will be required to visit gseb.org and enter their exam roll number and other details on the website. The details that are to be entered on the website will be available on the hall ticket issued to the students earlier. After entering these details, students will be provided the GSEB Class 12 General Stream Result 2022 scorecard in digital format. The same can be downloaded in softcopy format and can be saved on the respective devices of the students.

