Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will close the registration process for Gujarat MBBS counselling today: July 24, 2023, in online mode. Qualified NEET UG candidates who are yet to apply can register for the Gujarat NEET UG admission from the official website: medadmgujarat.org.

As per the given schedule, the counselling registration window will be open till 5 pm today: July 24, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to submit their registration forms before the final deadline. They need to enter the required details in the Gujarat MBBS application form after purchasing a 14-digit PIN number online. In order to purchase the PIN number, candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000 (non-refundable) and Rs 11,000 (refundable).

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the Gujarat MBBS counselling dates in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date to the purchase of PIN number of Gujarat MBBS, BDS application form July 24, 2023 (1 PM) Date to register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling July 24, 2023 (5 PM) Last date for document verification July 25, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023 online?

Medical aspirants will get admission on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates, availability of seats and NEET 2023 rank. They can check the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for the Gujarat MBBS counselling.

Step 1: Vist the official website: medadmgujarat.org

Step 2: Now, click on the link: Undergraduate Admission available on the homepage

Step 3: Opt for the log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission link

Step 4: After purchasing a PIN number, register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling

Step 5: Enter all of the necessary details for the Gujarat MBBS Counselling

Step 6: Upload the valid documents and make the payment of the application fee

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 8: Download the counselling registration confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future use

