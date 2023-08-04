Gujarat University LLB final merit list 2023 for round 1 declared, check allotment result here

GU LLB final merit list 2023: Gujarat University (GU) has issued the three-year LLB merit list and seat allotment result for round 1 today. Candidates can check their GU LLB merit ranking and allotted college by downloading the list from the official website: oas2023.guadmissions.in. They have to use their user Id and password to check Gujarat University LLB merit list.

The candidates who have been allotted the law college for the three-year GU LLB round 1 are required to pay online Rs 1,000, however, female candidates have to pay Rs 500. The university has advised the candidates to take a printout of the admission letter by August 8, 2023.

Gujarat University LLB 2023 Admission Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the important dates:

Events Dates Last date to download GU LLB final merit list August 7, 2023 Printout of the admission letter August 8, 2023 Document verification and payment of fees August 5 to 7, 2023

GU LLB final merit list 2023 Notice

An official statement from the university read, “The candidate who does not want to take admission at the offered centre of legal education/ law college have to wait till the notice of reshuffling which will be published on 8-08-2023 (or thereafter) after making online a part payment Rs 500 for male candidate and Rs 200 for female candidate as the case may be. Such candidates may give consent for reshuffling without payment of ad-hoc fees when the notice of reshuffling is published.”

Check Gujarat University Final Merit List 2023 PDF Here

Gujarat University LLB Seat Allotment 2023

Gujarat University will conduct the next round of three-year LLB seat allotment for the candidates who have not been offered admission. The LLB merit list has been prepared based on the marks secured by the candidates in their class 12th exams. There will be no separate entrance test for the three-year LLB programme at GU.

