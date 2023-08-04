Gujarat University LLB final merit list 2023 for round 1 declared, check allotment result here

GU LLB final merit list 2023: Gujarat University (GU) has issued the three-year LLB merit list and seat allotment result for round 1 today. Candidates can check their GU LLB merit ranking and allotted college by downloading the list from the official website: oas2023.guadmissions.in. They have to use their user Id and password to check Gujarat University LLB merit list.
The candidates who have been allotted the law college for the three-year GU LLB round 1 are required to pay online Rs 1,000, however, female candidates have to pay Rs 500. The university has advised the candidates to take a printout of the admission letter by August 8, 2023.
GU LLB final merit list 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Gujarat University LLB 2023 Admission Dates
Candidates can check below the table to know the important dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to download GU LLB final merit list
|
August 7, 2023
|
Printout of the admission letter
|
August 8, 2023
|
Document verification and payment of fees
|
August 5 to 7, 2023
GU LLB final merit list 2023 Notice
An official statement from the university read, “The candidate who does not want to take admission at the offered centre of legal education/ law college have to wait till the notice of reshuffling which will be published on 8-08-2023 (or thereafter) after making online a part payment Rs 500 for male candidate and Rs 200 for female candidate as the case may be. Such candidates may give consent for reshuffling without payment of ad-hoc fees when the notice of reshuffling is published.”
Check Gujarat University Final Merit List 2023 PDF Here
Gujarat University LLB Seat Allotment 2023
Gujarat University will conduct the next round of three-year LLB seat allotment for the candidates who have not been offered admission. The LLB merit list has been prepared based on the marks secured by the candidates in their class 12th exams. There will be no separate entrance test for the three-year LLB programme at GU.
