HARIDWAR School Holiday: Closed Due to Shravan Kanwar Yatra from july 14th to 23rd; Details Here

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 10, 2025, 10:13 IST
HARIDWAR School Closed Due to Kanwar Yatra
School Holiday Haridwar: As the annual Kanwar Yatra is set to start on July 11, the district government of Haridwar is working to prevent potential issues stemming from school students congregating with the annual influx of Kanwariyas, and to see to it the pilgrimage proceeds trouble free. To this end, they are closing all educational institutions including schools and Anganwadi centres, from July 14 to 23, 2023.

Educational Institutions to Closely 

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit declared the holiday arguing that he was mainly making the declaration due to "Shravan Kanwar Mela-2023." Because of the Kanwar yatra's large numbers of Shiva devotees, major traffic issues and crowd control issues typically arise. The district government assessed that, in order to allow the movements of Kanwariyas, so students' safety can be ensured, for several issues connected to the pilgrimage to be eliminated, that students cannot have formal classes. 

Online Learning will Still Happen

The District Magistrate's order makes it clear that, even though the facilities will be shut down, learning activities will continue. Education training will take place online to have students continue learning. Education Department officials are expected to ensure the order is enforced, indicating a clear commitment to continuity and ensuring students learning progresses despite the increased number of religious pilgrims.

What Officials Said?

The Kanwar Yatra is a big event in Haridwar, attracting millions of visitors. Together with the police and government, lots of planning is being made for this fair. Traffic diversion plans for all routes need to be finalized for organizing the traffic flow during the fair too. Security has taken every step to ensure everybody's safety and well-being. Introduced as a yearly fixed event in Haridwar, the expectation of a huge influx with approximately five crore Shiva bhakts expected to make their spiritual pilgrimage to Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra, means the district government has, throughout its planning, made plans for purpose, benefit, and satisfaction of every pilgrim for their own safe and spiritual journey through Haridwar. 

