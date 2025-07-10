HARIDWAR School Holiday: Closed Due to Shravan Kanwar Yatra from july 14th to 23rd; Details Here

School Holiday Haridwar: As the annual Kanwar Yatra is set to start on July 11, the district government of Haridwar is working to prevent potential issues stemming from school students congregating with the annual influx of Kanwariyas, and to see to it the pilgrimage proceeds trouble free. To this end, they are closing all educational institutions including schools and Anganwadi centres, from July 14 to 23, 2023.

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit declared the holiday arguing that he was mainly making the declaration due to "Shravan Kanwar Mela-2023." Because of the Kanwar yatra's large numbers of Shiva devotees, major traffic issues and crowd control issues typically arise. The district government assessed that, in order to allow the movements of Kanwariyas, so students' safety can be ensured, for several issues connected to the pilgrimage to be eliminated, that students cannot have formal classes.