Haridwar Schools to be Closed from 20th July onwards due to Kanwar Yatra, Get Details Here

Haridwar Schools to be Closed from 20th July: As per the latest update, the Haridwar District Administration has announced holidays from 20th July 2022 onwards in the light of the Kanwar Yatra beginning soon. The District Magistrate of Haridwar has announced holidays for 6 days, starting from 20th July - Wednesday onwards due to the Kanwar Yatras. Haridwar district magistrate Vijay Shankar, formally issued orders for school closure in Haridwar in the light of the Kanwar Yatra beginning soon.

Schools to be Closed from 20th to 26th July

Haridwar District Administration has issued formal orders confirming that schools in the district will remain closed for a period of 6 days. The formal order states that the directions for school closures will be applicable to All schools and Anganwadi Centres in Haridwar from 20th to 26th July 2022. The order will be applicable to all schools, government and non-government, private schools, Sanskrit schools, madrasas and Anganwadi centres in Haridwar.

5 Crore Pilgrims to Visit Uttarakhand for pilgrimage event

Uttarakhand State Government is getting ready to manage the surge of devotees visiting the state for Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage event for Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage which started on 14th July, will see pilgrims or Kanwariyas visiting religious places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar. They will be visiting Ganga Ghats in these places to o fetch the holy water and worship Lord Shiva. As per a statement issued by Uttarakhand CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami, around 5 Crore pilgrims are expected to visit Uttarakhand during the month of Shravan for the Kanwar Yatra. To avoid any inconvenience to the pilgrims or to the general public, the state government has made special arrangements.

