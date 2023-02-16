Haryana Open School Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Released at bseh.org.in, Know How to Download Here

Haryana Open School Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10, 12 Admit Card for fresh and reappear students in online mode. Students who are appearing for the HBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 can now check and download their admit cards from the official website- bseh.org.in. As per the recent updates, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will conduct the HOS Board Exams 2023 from February 27, 2023, to March 28, 2023.

Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 Admit Card - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Download the HBSE HOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card?

Students appearing for the Haryana Open School (HOS) Board examinations can follow the below-given steps to download the HBSE Class 10, 12 hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that read Download Admit Card of Secondary/ Sr. Secondary HOS Exam 2023

Step 3: The Admit Card download window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details i.e. application number, previous roll no., candidate name, father's name, mother's name and registration number

Step 5: The HBSE Class 10, 12 hall tickets will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the HBSE Class 10, 12 admit card

Step 7: Take a few printouts of the Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10, 12 admit card for future reference

Haryana Open School Admit Card 2023 Notification (PDF) - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details Mentioned on the HBSE HOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023

As per past years’ updates, the Haryana HOS exam admit card for classes 10, 12 is expected to have the following details -

Name of the Candidate

Candidate's Photograph

Candidate's Signature

Name of the School

Candidate's School Number

HBSE HOS Roll number

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Exam Centre

Exam Centre Address

Exam Centre Number

Haryana Open School (HOS) Board Exam 2023

As per media reports, around 73,240 candidates will appear for the Haryana Open School (HOS) Board Exams 2023 at approx 132 exam centres across the state, the HBSE chairman said. Out of the total candidates, about 39,946 students will appear in Class 10th examinations of which 15,774 are girls and 24,172 are boys. Around 33,294 students will be appearing in Class 12th examinations, out of which 21,725 are boys and 11,569 are girls, the reports further added.

