Haryana School Timings Changed due to Heatwave, Classes to be held in Morning session until 12 PM

    Published On: May 3, 2022 08:40 IST
    Haryana School Timings Changed due to Heatwave: With the heatwave posing serious issues and problems for school students, the Haryana State Government has decided to come to their aid. As per the official update, the school timings in Haryana have been revised with classes being held only in 1st or Morning Session Only. To confirm the development, all state government and private schools operating in the state have been asked to hold classes only from 7 AM to 12 PM in the afternoon. No classes are to be held in Haryana Schools in the afternoon session.

    With several rumours and speculations about the change in Haryana School Timings and some even suggesting that schools might be closed early for summer vacations; the state education minister has come with an official statement. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal took to twitter to announce the change in school timings. In a tweet sent from his official account, Mr Pal noted “In view of the scorching heat, in view of the health of the children, the timings of all government and private schools from class 1 to 12 have been changed from 7 am to 12 noon.”

    With several students and parents raising concerns about the intense heatwave and its impact on the students; the state government has decided to take immediate action on the matter. In line with this, the state government has directed all private and government schools in the state to hold classes only in the morning session. The decision will be applicable to students of all classes i.e., Class 1 to Class 12.

