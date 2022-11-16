HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 (OUT): Check Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has announced the Haryana Board class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2022 today - 15th November 2022. Students who appeared for the re-appear exams can now check their HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary result at bseh.org.in.

To download the HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary result 2022, students will have to use their roll number or name, mother's name, father's name, dob or registration number. Along with the HBSE class 10th, 12th supplementary result, the board has also announced the Haryana Open School 10th, 12th supplementary exams result 2022.

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

HOS Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Statistics

As per media reports, the Haryana Board Joint Secretary, Dr Pawan Kumar announced that a total of 46.52% of students passed in the class 10th Supplementary exam whereas a total of 60.14% of students cleared the Class 12th supplementary exam.

Classes Total Pass Total Appeared Pass Percentage Class 10th 3,982 8,559 60.14% Class 12th 3,375 5,612 46.52%

In terms of number, a total of 3,375 students passed out of 5,612 appeared candidates in Class 12 while a total of 3,982 students passed out of 8,559 candidates who appeared in Class 10 supplementary exam.

How To Check HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022?

Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has announced the HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 today. Students can go through the steps to know how to check Haryana 10th, 12th supplementary result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of the Haryana Board - bseh.org.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the result tab.

3rd Step - On the next tab click on Result of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic) Examination Sep-2022.

4th Step - Enter roll number or name, mother's name, father's name, dob or registration number in the login window.

5th Step - The Haryana Board Supplementary result 2022 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Now, download and take a printout for future reference.

