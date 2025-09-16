RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
HBSE Class 10th, 12th Re-Appear Admit Card 2025 Released at bseh.org.in; Download Hall Ticket and Exam Date here

Sep 16, 2025, 17:11 IST

HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) released the HBSE Class 10 and 12 Re-Appear Admit Cards today, September 16, 2025. Candidates must download their admit cards from bseh.org.in in order to appear for the exams.

HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam 2025 hall ticket released today, September 16, 2025.
Key Points

  • HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam 2025 hall ticket released today, September 16, 2025.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website to get their hall ticket at bseh.org.in.
  • Students must carry the hardcopy of their admit card to the exam hall.

HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the HBSE Class 10, 12 Re-Appear Admit Card today, September 16, 2025. Candidates who applied for the re-exam will need to visit the official website at bseh.org.in. THe online hall ticket is important to appear for the exams, candidates will only be allowed to sit in the examination hall if they carry a hardcopy of this document. 

HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important points related to HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Admit Card 2025

Exam name 

HBSE Re-Appear/Compartment/Partial Improvement//Full Subject/Full Improvement Examination

Board name 

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE)

Official website

bseh.org.in

Academic year

2024-25

Classes 

10

12

State 

Haryana 

Log in credentials 

Previous Roll No.

New Roll No.

Candidate Name

Father Name

Mother Name

Registration No

LATEST NEWS:

How to get HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam Admit Card 2025?

Candidates appearing for HBSE Re-Appear exam 2025 will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the admit card online:

  1. Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
  2. On the homepage, click on admit card download link under the Admission section
  3. In the login window, enter your Previous Roll No., New Roll No., Candidate Name, Father Name, Mother Name, and Registration No
  4. Press on ‘Search’ button
  5. HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear 2025 Admit Card will appear
  6. Check your details and download the hall ticket

DIRECT LINK - HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Admit Card 2025

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

