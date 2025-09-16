HBSE Class 10th, 12th Re-Appear Admit Card 2025 Released at bseh.org.in; Download Hall Ticket and Exam Date here

Key Points
- HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam 2025 hall ticket released today, September 16, 2025.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website to get their hall ticket at bseh.org.in.
- Students must carry the hardcopy of their admit card to the exam hall.
HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the HBSE Class 10, 12 Re-Appear Admit Card today, September 16, 2025. Candidates who applied for the re-exam will need to visit the official website at bseh.org.in. THe online hall ticket is important to appear for the exams, candidates will only be allowed to sit in the examination hall if they carry a hardcopy of this document.
HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important points related to HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Admit Card 2025
|
Exam name
|
HBSE Re-Appear/Compartment/Partial Improvement//Full Subject/Full Improvement Examination
|
Board name
|
Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE)
|
Official website
|
bseh.org.in
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Classes
|
10
12
|
State
|
Haryana
|
Log in credentials
|
Previous Roll No.
New Roll No.
Candidate Name
Father Name
Mother Name
Registration No
LATEST NEWS:
- AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Registration Deadline Ends Today; Apply here
- BHU Admission 2025: UG Seat Allotment Result For Spot round 2, Cut-Off Released
How to get HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam Admit Card 2025?
Candidates appearing for HBSE Re-Appear exam 2025 will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the admit card online:
- Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on admit card download link under the Admission section
- In the login window, enter your Previous Roll No., New Roll No., Candidate Name, Father Name, Mother Name, and Registration No
- Press on ‘Search’ button
- HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear 2025 Admit Card will appear
- Check your details and download the hall ticket
DIRECT LINK - HBSE 10th, 12th Re-Appear Admit Card 2025
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
Related Stories
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation