How to Integrate AI in Education Ethically and Effectively

As AI becomes a bigger part of education, experts are discussing both the benefits and the risks. At a recent panel, several leaders in education and technology shared their thoughts on how to use AI safely and effectively in schools.

Helping Schools Use AI the Right Way

Sian Cooke, who leads the Department for Education’s work on education technology in the U.K., said the government has released new guides to help schools use AI in smart and safe ways. She also pointed out a common issue: many schools still struggle with basic tech needs like laptops and good Wi-Fi.

“Teachers already have so much on their plates. They want tools that just work,” she said.

Cooke believes AI can help teachers by saving them time and letting them focus on what they do best, teaching. But she also warned that not all students have equal access to technology, which could increase the gap between those with and without the right tools.