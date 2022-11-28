HP Board Exam 2022: HPBOSE Commence Class 3 and 5 exams today, Check Date Sheet Here

HP Board Exam: The Himachal Pradesh (HP) board has commenced the winter examination for Class 3rd and 5th students from today- November 28. Earlier, the class 8th exams were also scheduled to be conducted from November 28. However, they have been postponed to December 1. The exam is being conducted from 9:45 am to 1:00 pm. Students appearing must report to the examination hall without any delay.

As per the official schedule, Class 3rd and 5th exams begin on November 28 and will continue till December 8, 2022. Class 3rd students will appear for maths whereas class 5th students for their English exam today. The examination dates for both the classes are same. The dates for class 8th exams have been revised recently. As per the updated schedule, class 8th exams will begin on December 1 instead of November 28. However, their last exam is scheduled for December 9, 2022.

HP Board Exam Class 3 Date Sheet

Subject Name Date Maths November 28, 2022, Environmental Science (EVS) November 30, 2022, Hindi December 2, 2022, English December 5, 2022

HP Board Exam Class 5th Date Sheet

Subject Name Date English November 28, 2022 Hindi November 30, 2022 Environmental Science (EVS) December 2, 2022 Maths December 5, 2022

The exam duration will be 3 hours. Students will get the question paper 15 minutes ahead. Students must utilize these 15 minutes in reading the questions thoroughly and fill in personal details on the answer sheet.

Important points to consider in HP Board Exam 2022

The exam will be conducted in offline mode only.

Students must refrain from carrying any electronic device- calculator, smartwatch, pager, mobile phone, or other.

They must not indulge in any sort of cheating in the exam hall.

Students must reach the examination hall on or before time.

They must carry their ID card and hall ticket to get entry into the examination hall.

