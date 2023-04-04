HP PAT Application Form 2023 Released, Check Who Can Apply Here

HP PAT Application Form 2023: As per the official schedule, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education has started the registration process for the HP Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT). Candidates can register for the test on the official website i.e. hptechboard.com. The last date to apply for the HP PAT is May 2, 2023, up to 12.00 pm along with the fee. Candidates are advised to fill out the form before the last date.

Candidates from the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 650. Whereas, those who belong to SC/ST and OBC must pay Rs 400. The fee can be paid through net banking, credit, or debit card. According to the official schedule, the authorities will conduct the HP PAT 2023 exam on May 21, 2023, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Who can Apply for HP PAT 2023?

Only eligible candidates can fill out the HP PAT application form 2023. Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria for admission to 1-year Engineering courses and Architecture Assistantship courses etc in Govt./ Private Polytechnics of Himachal Pradesh here-

Candidate must have passed 10th standard with 35% marks at the qualifying examination from a recognized Board/University or its equivalent as prescribed by the AICTE/COA.

Candidate who has appeared or going to appear in Matriculation is also eligible to appear in the Entrance test provisionally but his/her eligibility shall be verified at the time of counseling by the central Admission Selection Committee.

How to Fill HP PAT Application Form 2023?

Eligible candidates can fill out the application form in online mode. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the admission test here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. hptechboard.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Online Admission 2023

Step 3: Click on PAT registration link and complete the process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

HP LEET 2023 Exam

The authorities are going to release the application form for HP Lateral entry entrance test tomorrow i.e. April 5, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the test till May 6, 2023, up to 12.00 pm. The HP LEET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023.

