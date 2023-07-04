  1. Home
HP PAT Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

DTE Himachal Pradesh will be releasing the first round PAT counselling seat allotment result today, July 4, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the round 1 allotment can visit the official website of HP PAT to check the allotment result.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 4, 2023 09:06 IST
HP PAT Round 1 Allotment: The Directorate of Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh will release the Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT) 2023 first-round seat allotment result today, July 4, 2023. Those who have cleared the PAT admission test and applied for the counselling procedure can visit the official website of HP PAT today to check the first allotment result. 

According to the schedule released, students allotted seats in the first round can complete their admissions by reporting to the allotted colleges until July 10, 2023. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges must make sure to carry with them all the required documents to be submitted during the admission process. 

The HP PAT 2023 counselling round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website - hptechboard.com. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the HP PAT round 1 allotment result.

HP PAT Counselling Schedule 2023

Candidates can check the HP PAT 2023 schedule here

Particulars

Date

Round 1 counselling allotment

July 4, 2023

Reporting for admissions

On or before July 10, 2023

Display of vacant seats after round 1

July 11, 2023

Round 2 allotment

July 21, 2023

How to Check HP PAT 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result

The HP PAT 2023 first-round seat allotment result will be released online. To check the allotment results students can visit the official website of HP PAT counselling. Those allotted seats in the first round can complete the admissions as per the timeline provided.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HP PAT

Step 2: Click on the HP PAT round 1 counselling allotment result

Step 3: Login using the username and password

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

HP PAT 2023: Documents Required for Verification

Candidates allotted seats in the allotment list must carry with them the following documents to complete the verification process. 

  • 10th & 12th Class mark sheets and pass certificates
  • Birth certificate
  • Aadhaar card
  • Seat allotment letter
  • Domicile proof
  • Demand Draft (DD) of fee payment
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Fitness certificate
  • Transfer certificate (if applicable)
  • Bank account and IFSC code

