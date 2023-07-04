HP PAT Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

HP PAT Round 1 Allotment: The Directorate of Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh will release the Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT) 2023 first-round seat allotment result today, July 4, 2023. Those who have cleared the PAT admission test and applied for the counselling procedure can visit the official website of HP PAT today to check the first allotment result.
According to the schedule released, students allotted seats in the first round can complete their admissions by reporting to the allotted colleges until July 10, 2023. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges must make sure to carry with them all the required documents to be submitted during the admission process.
The HP PAT 2023 counselling round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website - hptechboard.com. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the HP PAT round 1 allotment result.
HP PAT Counselling Schedule 2023
Candidates can check the HP PAT 2023 schedule here
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Round 1 counselling allotment
|
July 4, 2023
|
Reporting for admissions
|
On or before July 10, 2023
|
Display of vacant seats after round 1
|
July 11, 2023
|
Round 2 allotment
|
July 21, 2023
How to Check HP PAT 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result
The HP PAT 2023 first-round seat allotment result will be released online. To check the allotment results students can visit the official website of HP PAT counselling. Those allotted seats in the first round can complete the admissions as per the timeline provided.
Step 1: Visit the official website of HP PAT
Step 2: Click on the HP PAT round 1 counselling allotment result
Step 3: Login using the username and password
Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference
HP PAT 2023: Documents Required for Verification
Candidates allotted seats in the allotment list must carry with them the following documents to complete the verification process.
- 10th & 12th Class mark sheets and pass certificates
- Birth certificate
- Aadhaar card
- Seat allotment letter
- Domicile proof
- Demand Draft (DD) of fee payment
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Fitness certificate
- Transfer certificate (if applicable)
- Bank account and IFSC code
