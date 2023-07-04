HP PAT Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

HP PAT Round 1 Allotment: The Directorate of Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh will release the Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT) 2023 first-round seat allotment result today, July 4, 2023. Those who have cleared the PAT admission test and applied for the counselling procedure can visit the official website of HP PAT today to check the first allotment result.

According to the schedule released, students allotted seats in the first round can complete their admissions by reporting to the allotted colleges until July 10, 2023. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges must make sure to carry with them all the required documents to be submitted during the admission process.

The HP PAT 2023 counselling round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website - hptechboard.com. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the HP PAT round 1 allotment result.

HP PAT Counselling Schedule 2023

Candidates can check the HP PAT 2023 schedule here

Particulars Date Round 1 counselling allotment July 4, 2023 Reporting for admissions On or before July 10, 2023 Display of vacant seats after round 1 July 11, 2023 Round 2 allotment July 21, 2023

How to Check HP PAT 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result

The HP PAT 2023 first-round seat allotment result will be released online. To check the allotment results students can visit the official website of HP PAT counselling. Those allotted seats in the first round can complete the admissions as per the timeline provided.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HP PAT

Step 2: Click on the HP PAT round 1 counselling allotment result

Step 3: Login using the username and password

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

HP PAT 2023: Documents Required for Verification

Candidates allotted seats in the allotment list must carry with them the following documents to complete the verification process.

10th & 12th Class mark sheets and pass certificates

Birth certificate

Aadhaar card

Seat allotment letter

Domicile proof

Demand Draft (DD) of fee payment

Category certificate (if applicable)

Fitness certificate

Transfer certificate (if applicable)

Bank account and IFSC code

Also Read: UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 on July 6 for over 24,000 students, check by using roll number